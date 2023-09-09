Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Ireland 82-8 Romania - Johnny Sexton stars as Irish score 12 tries

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton reacts to Jason Tomane of Romania after scoring a try
Sexton injured his wrist while scoring a late try in the first half but appeared after the break
Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Romania
Ireland: (33) 82
Tries: Gibson-Park, Keenan, Beirne 2, Aki 2, Sexton 2, Herring, O'Mahony 2, McCarthy Cons: Sexton 7, Crowley 4
Romania: (8) 8
Tries: Rupanu Pen: Rupanu

Ireland opened their Rugby World Cup campaign with a bonus-point win as they scored 12 tries to overwhelm Romania in stifling heat in Bordeaux.

After Gabriel Rupanu's early score for the underdogs, Ireland hit back with five tries to lead 33-8 at half-time.

They added seven more after the break to record their biggest World Cup win.

Johnny Sexton marked his return with 24 points, including two tries, as he surpassed Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's record World Cup scorer.

Sexton, who eclipsed O'Gara's Six Nations record earlier this year, now sits just nine points adrift of the Munster legend's Ireland Test record of 1,083 points.

The 38-year-old had not played since Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching win against England in March because of injury and suspension.

But he looked sharp on his return as he led the world's number one-ranked team to a routine Pool B win in testing conditions at Stade de Bordeaux.

With their first assignment comfortably negotiated, Ireland face a stiffer challenge against Tonga next Saturday before moving on to the even more daunting tasks of South Africa and Scotland.

Sexton stars as Ireland dominate

Ireland went into Saturday's opener as one of the tournament favourites, having won every Test since topping the world rankings after last year's series win against New Zealand.

After watching potential quarter-final opponents France - who Ireland beat to the Grand Slam in March - issue an ominous statement against the All Blacks on Friday, Andy Farrell's side recorded a big win of their own, albeit against much weaker opposition.

However, what became a comfortable victory started with a blip. Just three minutes in, Romania pounced on Sexton's attempted chip through to Keith Earls, allowing Rupanu to score.

Ireland were never going to panic though and, with Sexton increasingly influential, they stamped their authority on the game with Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Beirne all touching down.

Romania's cause was not helped by full-back Marius Simionescu being sin-binned for obstruction before the outstanding Bundee Aki scored and set one up for Sexton.

Irish fans will have been concerned to see Sexton's reaction after scoring, with the fly-half's wrist caught by Jason Tomane's knee as he was dotting down.

But the playmaker re-emerged for the second half and scored his second try of the afternoon before going off to a standing ovation 25 minutes from time.

Romania wilt as Ireland run up record

Bundee Aki soaks up acclaim at full-time
Bundee Aki, who was sent off against Samoa in the World Cup four years ago, scored two tries in an impressive display in midfield

While Romania caused Ireland some problems in the opening exchanges, the 19th-ranked team in the world wilted badly in the second half as Ireland amassed their record World Cup haul.

Ireland will pick holes in their performance, notably the line-out, but the quality of their attack shone through as they scored tries for fun in the Bordeaux sun.

Sexton added his second - his 17th Test try - while Rob Herring, Peter O'Mahony with two, Joe McCarthy, Aki and Beirne completed Romania's misery.

While Sexton notched his most points in a match for Ireland, there was an impressive cameo from his fly-half understudy Jack Crowley, who came off the bench to kick four conversions.

With a record win in the bag, Ireland will quickly switch focus to next week's match in Nantes, knowing Saturday's win in Bordeaux was merely the first box ticked on what they hope is a path to a first World Cup title.

Analysis

Former Ireland fly-half Tony Ward on BBC Radio Ulster: "There are no injuries we can see, the bench has been emptied, they've all had a run out, Sexton has fitted back in, McCarthy has had a tremendous debut and has looked really impressive and Bundee Aki was outstanding throughout."

Former Ireland wing Tommy Bowe on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Credit to Ireland to keep on playing. To make it to 80 points in your opening match of the World Cup is a statement. I'm very impressed and can't wait to see how far Ireland can go in this tournament."

Teams

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Doris, O'Mahony, Beirne; Ryan, McCarthy; Furlong, Herring, Porter.

Replacements: Kelleher, Loughman, O'Toole, Henderson, Van der Flier, Murray, Crowley, Hansen.

Romania: Simionescu; Onutu, Tangimana, Tomane, Manumua; Vaovasa, Rupanu; Chirica (capt), Neculau, Rosu; Iancu, Motoc; Gordas, Cojocaru, Hartig.

Replacements: Bardasu, Savin, Gajion, Iftimiciuc, Ser, Conache, Boldor, Gontineac.

Sin bin: Marius Simionescu (32)

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GEO)

  • Comment posted by CHUNK, today at 16:34

    Well done to Ireland, but scores like this make a mockery of the world cup, no good for Romania rugby to lose by nearly 80 points

    • Reply posted by Brian Boru, today at 16:56

      Brian Boru replied:
      But it is good for Romania to play against a top side. Whatever your sport, the best way to improve is to play better opponents—be it chess or football.

      Romania will have 3 great learning experiences in a month, doesn't get much better for development.

  • Comment posted by Bob the Goldfish, today at 16:35

    So let me get it straight. France and iconic NZ are in same section, Scot get the number 1 team in the world and the current world champs. Wales get the mercurial Aussies, yet Argentina get England ??. How on earth did Argentina swing that ???

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 16:53

      Des G Runtled replied:
      don't you mean how did England swing it? RWC made an absolute howler in holding the draw so early and should have swallowed their pride and made a redraw

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 16:35

    Hard to know what to take from that from an Ireland point of view, lineout a shambles and very sloppy first 30 in general.
    Ireland were always going to run in tries for fun once Romania tired and they did just that.
    80 point win and no injures is positive.

    • Reply posted by Medox Meade, today at 16:38

      Medox Meade replied:
      I didn’t see the game but by all accounts, the lineout was a shambles. If this area does not improve, Ireland will not make it out of the group. Very worrying aspect

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 16:34

    Great start for Ireland. You can only beat what's in front of you and Romania certainly turned up and they're a big team. Ireland's class shone thru in the end. No injuries was important.

    • Reply posted by Kingnick1956, today at 16:44

      Kingnick1956 replied:
      Shame

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 16:36

    Ireland are obviously one of the favourites to win the tournament.. they’re a fantastic side who can make substitutions in all positions with no degradation to their side..
    Fair play to Romania… it would be easy to criticise if you just looked at the score line but they were tackling to the very end..
    Plenty of ❤️💪👍

    • Reply posted by You, today at 16:39

      You replied:
      ❤️💪👍 Doesn't win rugby matches.

  • Comment posted by gallicvale, today at 16:44

    Rugby is not the drama game that football is. There’s respect for opponents. Romania gave Ireland a good game. They can learn and improve.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 16:46

      You replied:
      They could hardly get any worse

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 16:34

    Not sure how much Ireland would have learned from this. No disrespect to Romania but men and boys rugby doesn’t really benefit either team.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:49

      JimmyC replied:
      They will have learned that their lineout isn’t up to scratch but that most other aspects are taking shape nicely.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 16:41

    Overall, pretty good from Ireland, but lineout is a real worry, and lots of handling errors when they were forcing it at times.

    Good to come through first match with no injuries, but greater sharpness needed

    • Reply posted by skim500, today at 16:46

      skim500 replied:
      I think when Henderson comes in the lineout suffers

  • Comment posted by rolypolyjb, today at 16:51

    So Ireland beat a limited and mostly amatur Romania team and somehow they get criticism for it. Ireland can only play who they are drawn against. The rugby world cup always throw up these kinds of games. The point of them? I don't know, maybe to give the lesser teams exposure and an experience. It was a nice warm up for Ireland and a great games for sexton to ease his way back after 6 months.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:54

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      It's not criticism of Ireland. It's criticism of the Rugby World Cup and the farce of the mismatch.

  • Comment posted by slae, today at 16:34

    Romania are the whipping boys.

    • Reply posted by gwyn, today at 17:06

      gwyn replied:
      At one time they were one of the best after the president was executed they went down hill

  • Comment posted by The Time Lord, today at 16:58

    After Japan beat RSA a couple of tournaments ago, the IRB pledged greater equality, including Beaumont.

    Then, he got re-elected.

    Nothing has happened to make it more equal across the globe.

    Fiji, at one point, had their RFU go bust and players had to pay their own flights and for shirts etc... to tour.

    These matches are an embarrassment and are due to the I action of the IRB over development.

    • Reply posted by Medox Meade, today at 17:04

      Medox Meade replied:
      Absolutely agree - Bill has been a bit of a disaster

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 16:34

    Great start from Ireland. But bit like shooting ducks in a barrel. Unedifying like Italy Namibia.

    These Tier 2 nations are just cannon fodder.

    • Reply posted by K1W1, today at 17:02

      K1W1 replied:
      Absolutely ignorant comment.
      1995 - All Blacks put 145 on Japan
      2015 - Japan beat South Africa.

      They don't improve overnight, but they can get there

  • Comment posted by Woodhall, today at 16:33

    Pointless exercise. Why not let the minnows have their own competition, and the winner gets a trophy and entry into this competition. This score does nothing to help the lower tier teams.

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 16:36

      BC-RAWA replied:
      I don’t know. It gives England some encouragement they may not concede the highest points against in the first round of matches so it has some benefit.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 16:43

    Despite the criticism because of the final score, I thought Romania belied their lowly status at the start gave Ireland a decent game for 20/25 minutes before the gulf in class showed.
    Good start, players in form, no apparent injuries and a decent confidence booster. (Not that Ireland needs it the form they're in!)

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 16:39

    More like a practise match or a training session than a World Cup finals contest.

  • Comment posted by Marcus, today at 17:02

    Well done Ireland. Not sure the game really benefitted either side. The best I can say is no injuries and topping up the suntan.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:06

      JimmyC replied:
      Agreed. I’m not sure it’s much use to weaker teams getting slaughtered like this. Chile will be even worse

  • Comment posted by gallicvale, today at 16:37

    Lots of tries will give the team confidence going forward.

  • Comment posted by K1W1, today at 17:07

    Bit of a non-event, but loved the Romanian try.
    Ireland a bit sloppy in some aspects, maybe the heat to blame.
    Some good hands and support play though, but Romania tired 2nd half.

    Ireland can't be disappointed in that, did what they had to do, but won't really see what they're like until the SA game.
    Scot and SA know what they have to do in case points differential comes unto it

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 17:10

      BC-RAWA replied:
      Pretty sure it’s just points difference and no need for any complex differential calculus.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 17:11

    Ireland were lucky - the ref kept joining the Irish scrum

  • Comment posted by Grad, today at 16:35

    Good start, will do better. Take a bow Tadgh Burn

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:44

      JimmyC replied:
      Spelt both names incorrectly.

