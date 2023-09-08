Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Blair Kinghorn returns at full-back as Scotland name their line-up to face defending champions South Africa their World Cup opener on Sunday.

Kinghorn's inclusion is one of five changes made by Gregor Townsend following the 33-6 win against Georgia late last month.

Pierre Schoeman, George Turner return to the front row.

And Richie Gray is back in the second row as Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel and Sam Skinner drop out.

Bhattie, Cherry and Nel make the bench.

More to follow.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, R Gray (capt), Gilchrist, Ritchie, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Redpath, Smith.