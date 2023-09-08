Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Scotland bring back Blair Kinghorn to face South Africa

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments22

Blair Kinghorn, Zander Fagerson and Pierre Schoeman
2023 Rugby World Cup
Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October
Coverage: Full commentary of every Scotland game across BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Scotland, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Blair Kinghorn returns at full-back as Scotland get set to face defending champions South Africa in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

Kinghorn's inclusion is one of six changes made by coach Gregor Townsend from last month's win over Georgia.

Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson return to the front row and lock Richie Gray comes back in.

Darcy Graham gets the nod on the wing as Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel and Ollie Smith drop to the bench.

Kyle Steyn and Sam Skinner miss out on playing a part in Marseille.

Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Grant Gilchrist, captain Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey retain their places following the 33-6 defeat of Georgia, which came after a win and a loss against France and victory over Italy.

Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath make up the rest of Townsend's bench.

Meanwhile, Stuart McInally has travelled to France as injury cover for hooker Ewan Ashman, who has picked up a knock in training. McInally has not joined the 33-man squad as yet.

South Africa have beaten Scotland in their past seven meetings, with the Scots' last win coming in 2010.

Townsend's side did not get out of their group at the last World Cup and will also face Tonga, Romania and Ireland in Pool B.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Redpath, Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 13:55

    Scotland have a good side and are super to watch. They have a tough group but good luck to them. I’d love to be a fan and watch my team have a decent go, with a decent style. Will be watching kick tennis England instead.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:54

    Genuinely the best Scotland team we’ve seen. But make no mistake, they are up against a wrecking machine on Sunday.

    We know they will give it everything they’ve got. Go well guys!

  • Comment posted by tinflaps, today at 13:52

    Great team, although I’d have had steyn in there somewhere.
    Not sure how to cope with the SA pack. Can’t run them about to tire them out because they can be replaced with a 7-2 split. SA back 3 fast, glad kreil picked over moody.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 13:49

    I’m surprised steyn not on bench for Scotland. Good side Definately first choice 15, only change I’d make would
    To bench with Horne and steyn replacing price and smith

  • Comment posted by apb, today at 13:49

    We are going to need some of that Fin Russel magic for sure. But this is a great Scotland side

    • Reply posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 13:54

      banaerialpingpong replied:
      Definately our strongest first 15
      I’d have gone Horne and steyn on bench in place of price and smith. And if going 6-2 I’d have put skinner on bench too

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:49

    Team pretty much picked itself. Love Redpath over more defensive Harris for the bench, it siht or bust time!!

    Angus Gardener key to scotlands chances and must minimise unofficial breaks. Last Boks match was 107 minutes with only 33 minutes of ball in play. So 74 minutes of recovery breaks!!!!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 13:48

    Scotland have nothing to lose in playing the world champions in the first game. If they qualify from the group they will have self belief and a good chance to go all the way

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 13:52

      Doug replied:
      Indeed - and if Ireland beat South Africa, it turns the Scotland Ireland game into a dead rubber in all likelihood.

      We can always dream!

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 13:45

    Big call to go 5:3 on the bench; relying on Bhatti/Cherry/Nel to hold their own against the bomb squad front row hoping the backs can make hay around the edges.

  • Comment posted by gpilley, today at 13:44

    Really good looking team. If we get ourselves sucked into the Boks power game we are in real trouble, if Russell, Tuipilotu and Kinghorn can kick well and force the Boks to run around we have a really good chance of winning. I think kicking and forcing those heavy forwards to run around a lot will open a lot of hole for the Scottish backline to run around. Its a tough game for both sides. Excited!

  • Comment posted by JohnB, today at 13:43

    Scotland have the talent to get out of their group, and are an in-form team - really good to watch. Good luck to them. (England supporter)

  • Comment posted by Liz Bowskill, today at 13:40

    Can't see Scotland living with the Saffers power game, unless they can move the big forwards around a bit. Hoog was a big and talismanic loss before this World Cup. But good luck anyway.

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 13:50

      Doug replied:
      I'm not so sure about Hogg you know - the poor guy had run himself into the ground and Kinghorn at 15 looks every bit the attacking threat of Hogg (perhaps not in his prime, but then who is?).

  • Comment posted by Next_Question, today at 13:40

    That's... probably the best back line in the history of Scottish rugby??

    All I'm hoping for is parity in the loose from the forwards, and a game plan to run every turnover ball we get.

    Uphill battle against the Boks steamroller, just take every chance lads and ride your luck.

  • Comment posted by Thistledo, today at 13:39

    Can’t fault that selection. Team has talent and skills. Discipline and staying focussed for the full 80 minutes will be crucial..

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 13:48

      Deergut replied:
      Yes and a good start followed by 15 players on the pitch for a full 80 minutes creates the possibility for a win. 14 against the Boks would require a Herculean effort.

  • Comment posted by Robbyboy, today at 13:36

    Looks a good side. Defence is paramount but must attack with speed. No going to ground just to make a few inches.

  • Comment posted by backstick, today at 13:36

    no George Horne ?

    • Reply posted by hairyhame, today at 13:38

      hairyhame replied:
      I would have had him in the team ahead of price. Similar style to FDK, and always on the lookout for opportunities.

