England v Argentina preview: Lock Maro Itoje says England are filled with 'optimism and belief'

comments118

Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje scored a try against Wales in England's only World Cup warm-up win
Rugby World Cup: Pool D - England v Argentina
Venue: Stade de Marseille Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have a real sense of "optimism and belief" before their opening game World Cup game against Argentina on Saturday, says lock Maro Itoje.

England have lost five out of their last six Test matches and are ranked below Argentina in the world rankings.

However, Itoje says they want to play "good winning rugby" at the World Cup.

"I genuinely believe that come Argentina on Saturday night, we will take a big step forward," Itoje told BBC Sport.

"There is a real sense of optimism and belief about what we can do and where we can take it."

England lost three out of their four warm-up matches which included a first defeat by Fiji, but Itoje believes the potential in the squad is "huge".

"It is important when you go through those tough periods to stick together and get stronger. We are not in a position where we are suffering from poor quality in terms of staff and players," Itoje added.

"We have high quality in both areas, it is just about us allowing us to put it all together.

"Our potential is huge and I have always thought that. Over the last few games we have not shown what our potential is.

"That has been a great learning curve for us, but if we get this one right then we are on our path and journey with so much to look forward to."

Itoje added that the opening game against Argentina is an "incredibly important" game for the group.

The Pumas won 30-29 against England at Twickenham in November, but since that victory went on a six-game losing run.

A victory for England over the highest ranked side in the pool, would make them heavy favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, as one of the two top-ranked sides in the pool.

"Certain games aren't just another game, certain games due to the magnitude of the game are incredibly important," said Itoje.

"We want to be a team that plays good winning rugby and we want to have a dominant set-piece, our decision-makers need to make good decisions and find space and put us in the right area in the field."

England also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in Pool D and will avoid one of the top five-ranked sides if they make the quarter-finals.

Comments

Join the conversation

118 comments

  • Comment posted by in Japan, at 23:09 7 Sep

    Love the idea that they haven't shown what their potential is. Potentially I've won the Master in Golf, and the Grand National in horse racing. I just haven't shown it yet.

    • Reply posted by Next_Question, at 23:18 7 Sep

      Next_Question replied:
      I think they've demonstrated that they're potentially worse than Fiji.

      And Ireland. And Wales. And France. And Scotland. And South Africa. And Argentina. And Australia. And the Baa-Baas.

      To demonstrate their full potential, they'd need to lose to the ABs and Italy. Then they'd have the full set.

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, at 22:23 7 Sep

    How can they take steps forward in the next 4 weeks
    when they’ve spent the past 4 years going backwards

  • Comment posted by Acky66, at 22:21 7 Sep

    Yeah we heard all that before the last 5 games ... how about showing us something on the pitch worth watching and cheering.

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, at 23:09 7 Sep

    The once very good Maro is lucky to still be playing international rugby, most other top ten nations wouldn't start him based on form of last 2 years.

    • Reply posted by Pedro Bristol, at 23:12 7 Sep

      Pedro Bristol replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Pedro, at 22:24 7 Sep

    Well we'll see on Saturday how well founded this self-belief is. It's about time some of the big names in this team put in some performances and this is the time to do it. That is, if those big names have still got it in them. But I am an England supporter, so I shall be cheering them on with (as the song goes) hope in my heart.

  • Comment posted by john, at 23:00 7 Sep

    Bla, bla.......fart. I feel better now.

  • Comment posted by Skram, at 22:33 7 Sep

    Let’s hope training included throwing the ball accurately, catching the ball securely and correct tackling techniques.
    Just like junior rugby players are coached.

    • Reply posted by Erse, at 22:39 7 Sep

      Erse replied:
      Nah, just the squad having a laugh at Farrell going head first into a pile of sandbags

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, at 23:00 7 Sep

    Hahahahahaha what a headline.

  • Comment posted by Stevo8485, at 22:59 7 Sep

    6/1 for England to go out in the group is a gift. I’m on. We’re a mess.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, at 23:12 7 Sep

      Malpas99 replied:
      Probably go down to 2-1 after Argentina win so best to get it now while you can.

  • Comment posted by The Time Lord, at 22:37 7 Sep

    Argentina are favourites for me.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, at 23:04 7 Sep

      Malpas99 replied:
      For most probably.

  • Comment posted by dazza, at 23:22 7 Sep

    Bless him 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Gareth, at 23:09 7 Sep

    Time to stop talking team…just play ffs

    • Reply posted by Birdz, at 23:57 7 Sep

      Birdz replied:
      Made me laugh the other day when a professional turned around and said, put the laptops away and let the boys play rugby (I may be paraphrasing).

  • Comment posted by Graham Barnes , at 22:24 7 Sep

    Potential and results are two very different factors. Playing well is what counts and England are not at the present time

    • Reply posted by Next_Question, at 23:51 7 Sep

      Next_Question replied:
      It's called "Test" for a reason.

      You get given a cap for testing your potential against a full strength side from another national union.

      The idea that they haven't shown their potential is appalling. Itoje has had 76 opportunities to show his potential, and he hasn't shown much since the 2021 Lions tour.

  • Comment posted by KR, at 23:08 7 Sep

    Optimism and belief doesn't win rugby matches. Outscoring the opponents wins rugby matches which is of course what they have failed to do more often than not over the past 2+ years. I'm not sure Borthwick & Co. have the magic touch to arrest their consistently poor form.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, at 23:54 7 Sep

      U172022112003 replied:
      You think optimism and belief has no effect on a game? Have you played any sports?

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, at 23:28 7 Sep

    Without wanting to sound too facetious, it's going to need slightly more than one big step forward....

  • Comment posted by YasyMeva, at 23:28 7 Sep

    lol

  • Comment posted by Lazza, at 23:16 7 Sep

    RFU need to look for a new head of PR as well as a new coach in 4 weeks time.

    Just shocking

    • Reply posted by Stevo8485, at 23:18 7 Sep

      Stevo8485 replied:
      4 weeks? Love your optimism.

  • Comment posted by Next_Question, at 22:55 7 Sep

    It's apparently "off topic" to suggest that England are either delusional or high if they're entering this world cup with optimism.

    They were awful in 2022, they've been awful in 2023, they're the worst set of players to wear the rose in the professional era.

    The only good news is that there aren't too many harbours for Manu to go swimming in.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, at 23:01 7 Sep

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Nope, no harbour in Marseille. None at all…totally landlocked!!!

  • Comment posted by k5, at 22:57 7 Sep

    Just more silly talk from the England players , I think maro has been hanging around with genge too much, GET REAL .

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, at 23:02 7 Sep

      spinkbottle replied:
      And more nonsense from the BBC making it a story and a HYS!

  • Comment posted by ThoughtSo, at 23:02 7 Sep

    England have a real sense of "optimism and belief" - Really Maro, do you?

