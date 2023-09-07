Close menu

England v Argentina preview: Lock Maro Itoje says England are filled with 'optimism and belief'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje scored a try against Wales in England's only World Cup warm-up win
Rugby World Cup: Pool D - England v Argentina
Venue: Stade de Marseille Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have a real sense of "optimism and belief" before their opening game World Cup game against Argentina on Saturday, says lock Maro Itoje.

England have lost five out of their last six Test matches and are ranked below Argentina in the world rankings.

However, Itoje says they want to play "good winning rugby" at the World Cup.

"I genuinely believe that come Argentina on Saturday night, we will take a big step forward," Itoje told BBC Sport.

"There is a real sense of optimism and belief about what we can do and where we can take it."

England lost three out of their four warm-up matches which included a first defeat by Fiji, but Itoje believes the potential in the squad is "huge".

"It is important when you go through those tough periods to stick together and get stronger. We are not in a position where we are suffering from poor quality in terms of staff and players," Itoje added.

"We have high quality in both areas, it is just about us allowing us to put it all together.

"Our potential is huge and I have always thought that. Over the last few games we have not shown what our potential is.

"That has been a great learning curve for us, but if we get this one right then we are on our path and journey with so much to look forward to."

Itoje added that the opening game against Argentina is an "incredibly important" game for the group.

The Pumas won 30-29 against England at Twickenham in November, but since that victory went on a six-game losing run.

A victory for England over the highest ranked side in the pool, would make them heavy favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, as one of the two top-ranked sides in the pool.

"Certain games aren't just another game, certain games due to the magnitude of the game are incredibly important," said Itoje.

"We want to be a team that plays good winning rugby and we want to have a dominant set-piece, our decision-makers need to make good decisions and find space and put us in the right area in the field."

England also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in Pool D and will avoid one of the top five-ranked sides if they make the quarter-finals.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:37

    Optimistic they can cheer the opponent knocking the ball on on throwing not straight in the line out 🫣

  • Comment posted by The Time Lord, today at 22:37

    Argentina are favourites for me.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, today at 22:36

    Maro who?

    Does he still play?

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 22:35

    I think itoje has done well to put his thoughts in the public domain as it makes things much clearer for everyone.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:37

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Indeed, incredibly interesting insightful information from itoje…
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Skram, today at 22:33

    Let’s hope training included throwing the ball accurately, catching the ball securely and correct tackling techniques.
    Just like junior rugby players are coached.

    • Reply posted by Erse, today at 22:39

      Erse replied:
      Nah, just the squad having a laugh at Farrell going head first into a pile of sandbags

  • Comment posted by Fubber, today at 22:26

    Queue another HYS so that people who never go to watch England or attend a Prem game can slate England and tell us all why Radwan or Murley should be playing for England. Yawn fest.

    • Reply posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:40

      blaasagusim replied:
      Kinda more interesting than watching England though 😂

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:26

    Itoje asked questions about Argentina match so he's obviously going to sound positive as would player for any team.
    However as can already been seen usual suspects diving in with usual digs at him and team.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:30

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      So, do you agree with super mario’s assessment that it’s an “incredibly important” game for England to win????

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 22:24

    Well we'll see on Saturday how well founded this self-belief is. It's about time some of the big names in this team put in some performances and this is the time to do it. That is, if those big names have still got it in them. But I am an England supporter, so I shall be cheering them on with (as the song goes) hope in my heart.

  • Comment posted by Ponderstibbons, today at 22:24

    I really doubt that they will win but hope that they can at least find some sort of form.

  • Comment posted by Graham Barnes , today at 22:24

    Potential and results are two very different factors. Playing well is what counts and England are not at the present time

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, today at 22:23

    How can they take steps forward in the next 4 weeks
    when they’ve spent the past 4 years going backwards

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:22

    Interesting to hear MI sees the game as “incredibly important”. While not quite at Mike Tindall’s “WORLD CUP FINAL” levels, he knows it’s a game England can I’ll afford to lose. Wonder if he’ll be called out by the ‘bingo DIEHARDS’ on here…???

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 22:21

    Yeah we heard all that before the last 5 games ... how about showing us something on the pitch worth watching and cheering.

  • Comment posted by GMC, today at 22:20

    Whatever Itoje’s on, can I have some?

    • Reply posted by Davidm123, today at 22:23

      Davidm123 replied:
      Probably needs a HIA… Borthwick kick and ruck training session stuff.

  • Comment posted by Spoot, today at 22:17

    Oh dear.

