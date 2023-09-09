Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Martin Sigren captained Chile against Leinster XV in Dublin last November

2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool D - Japan v Chile Venue: Stade de Toulouse Dates: Sunday, 10 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST

"This will be Chile's World Cup final…"

The words of Japan head coach Jamie Joseph before Chile's debut game in the World Cup against the Brave Blossoms on Sunday at Stade de Toulouse.

Chile qualified for their first World Cup as they beat the United States 52-51 in a two-legged qualification play-off in July 2022.

With the game finely poised, Chile wing Santiago Videla struck a 75th-minute penalty to make history for the South American nation.

This was the second bit of Chilean rugby history in 2022 after captain Martin Sigren became the first player from the country to play professional rugby in England.

"He came to our attention through an agent who works for a lot of the guys from emerging nations," Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden told BBC Sport.

Boden received footage of five games showing the 27-year-old in action for Selknam, a professional club based in Santiago - the capital of Chile - and where 30 of their 33-man World Cup squad play.

With Sigren's physicality and impressive work-rate off the ball, the head coach decided to bring over the flanker for the 2022-23 Championship season in England.

"Before this World Cup he mentioned he wanted to be in the best position possible to play in the tournament and we could give him that preparation," he said.

Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden said one of Sigren's strengths is his line-out ability

Sigren was used to playing only 12 league games a season in the Super Rugby Americas - a competition featuring teams from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States.

The Championship season, the second tier of professional rugby in England, is double the games, with few rest weeks, and a physically demanding league which takes no passengers.

"He struggled a little bit with the nature of the week in, week out competition," Boden added. "It was really good for him as it exposed him to that. He fitted into the environment really well and played some good stuff for us."

Sigren went to an all English-speaking school which meant he fitted into life in Doncaster smoothly.

"He is a smart guy and quite level headed, as much off the field. He understands you can be the best rugby player in the world but the team environment and culture, that is more important than ability," Boden said.

Four sets of brothers in Chile squad

One particular theme instilled by Sigren and the coaches is a sense of "brotherhood".

In fact, Chile have four sets of brothers in their 33-man squad, with two - Alfonso and Diego Escobar and Clemente and Domingo Saavedra - named in the starting line-up to face Japan on Sunday.

"First and foremost, we are a group of friends," said full-back Inaki Ayarza.

"Most of us have known each other since we were very young and many play in the same team. I think that's our strength - unity."

On the field, Sigren is an abrasive blind-side flanker with his durability proven through his 18 Championship appearances.

With Chile also facing Samoa, England and fellow South Americans Argentina in Pool D, that durability is going to be tested.

"Chile in their first World Cup are new to that level and will need a lot of that passion, work-rate and physicality to compete. He will set the standard for that," Boden said.

"He is a passionate guy and passionate about playing for and leading his country. I think you will see those traits in abundance."

The future beyond the World Cup is uncertain for Sigren, who left Doncaster at the end of last season because of his World Cup commitments.

An impressive showing on rugby's global stage may mean another side from one of rugby's top nations could look at pursuing his services.

