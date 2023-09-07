Close menu

France v New Zealand: A Rugby World Cup opener without equal

By Mike HensonBBC Sport in Paris

Dalton Papali'i answers media questions on the eve of New Zealand's Rugby World Cup opener against hosts France
Rugby World Cup: Pool A - France v New Zealand
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

"I'm shaking even talking about it."

Dalton Papali'i is a little over 24 hours from the game of his life. He has played for New Zealand 26 times before, but nothing compares to stepping out against France in Friday evening's Rugby World Cup opener.

"To be honest I've always dreamt of this moment," said the 25-year-old. "I really want to soak it up. You have a job to do for the team, but the excitement levels are going crazy."

Him and us both.

It may not immediately be obvious why it matters so much though.

New Zealand beat South Africa in a hotly-anticipated pool-stage match at the last World Cup, yet it was the Boks who ended up with the trophy.

In 2007, the last time France hosted the tournament, their opening-day party was pooped by Argentina. A month later, they were toasting the 20-18 heist of the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.

The ramifications of defeat this time around won't reach far either. With Italy, Namibia and Uruguay making up the rest of Pool A, New Zealand and France will still be hot favourites to progress to the last eight, whatever the result.

Injuries limit any comparison of the squads' strengths. Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizzell, Brodie Retallick and Tyrel Lomax are all missing for the All Blacks. Jonathan Danty and Cyril Baille are out for the next week or two for France.

The result will not make or break either campaign. Psychologically there is plenty of time to recover. In the grand scheme of things, this match shouldn't matter much.

But, despite all that, as Papali'i knows, it definitely does.

Partly it is because of the past. New Zealand and France is the most potent combination in Rugby World Cup history.

No two teams have met more than their seven games in the tournament. None have a rivalry to compare.

Twice, in 1999 and 2007, France dropped jaws and derailed juggernauts with superb comeback wins over the All Blacks.

Twice, in 1987 and 2011, New Zealand clinched hometown glory with final victories over France.

Partly it is because of the aesthetic. It's a clash of styles - the invincible aura meets the irresistible vibes - that invariably lives up to the hype.

And partly it is for the future.

Friday's meeting marks the beginning of the end of a four-year campaign trained on this tournament for France.

They were wretched in the 2019 Six Nations. An exasperated French Federation responded by all but abandoning that year's World Cup as a lost cause.

What was left of head coach Jacques Brunel's authority was vaporised by his successor - Fabien Galthie - being anointed and then appointed as Brunel's assistant for Japan 2019.

France went out in the last eight, but their eyes were already on the bigger prize.

France captain Antoine Dupont
France captain Antoine Dupont hopes to lift the Webb Ellis Cup on 28 October

Galthie's brief was to bring though an exceptional crop of young players - they are three-time reigning world champions at under-20 level - and inject discipline and detail in pursuit of a landmark first Rugby World Cup win in 2023.

He has delivered them to the start line in perfect form. The time is now. The French public believe it and the squad feel it. Victory would only crank the volume even higher.

"There's a real buzz," said second row Cameron Woki, 24.

"We feel supported and that gives us great pleasure. It helps us perform, because we don't want to disappoint our families or the French public.

"It's coming up fast. We have to make the most of every moment."

So tasty is the prospect that, we can even do without a side order of beef.

"What could be better than New Zealand?," said Galthie, who was France's scrum-half in 1999's thrilling 43-31 semi-final win over the same opponents.

"We're so happy to be playing them. Friday's match is a celebration, a joy, a great joy for us. It's wonderful."

Galthie's opposite number Ian Foster repaid the compliment.

"It's going to be an amazing occasion," he said. "We wouldn't want to be anywhere else. We are privileged to play this game."

France wing Gabin Villiere called his opposite number Will Jordan "a complete player". New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett opted for "fabulous" in his description of France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, while Aaron Smith said rival No9 Antoine Dupont was "amazing".

Dupont himself said New Zealand were "the most beautiful team to watch, a team that generations and generations have dreamed of".

Christophe Dominici and Ali Williams face off as France advance on the New Zealand haka at the 2007 Rugby World Cup
France's advance on the haka in 2007 preceded an against-the-odds quarter-final win in Cardiff

This Parisian love-in was even strong enough to withstand the issue of a potential haka stand-off.

Raphael Ibanez, now France's general manager, was captain when his side went nose-to-nose before their quarter-final in Cardiff in 2007.

"That's their choice," said Foster of the possibility of something similar this time around.

"We know they will respect it, they have a history of respecting it. The fact they may respond in different ways is not seen by us as a lack of respect."

However they face-off, in that moment, a rich medley of memories, beyond the scorelines and headlines, will come back.

Memories of France legend Serge Blanco's generosity of spirit after defeat in the 1987 final, handing his swapped All Black shirt to a young New Zealander whose family he had befriendedexternal-link earlier in the tournament.

Or of France star Romain Ntamack who, injured, will watch this match from the stands, just as he did as a six-month-old in 1999 when his father Emile played in the famous success at Twickenham against John Hart's favourites.

Some will think of indomitable All Black Jerry Collins or the scampering brilliance of France wing Christophe Dominici - and the poignancy of two legends of past meetings not being alive to see the next.

Emile Ntamack with six-month old Romain Ntamack after France's 1999 semi-final win over New Zealand
A six-month-old Romain Ntamack, front, with his father Emile, has been denied a chance to face New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup by a knee injury

It used to be done differently. Hosts v holders would be the first fixture. In their first tournament since the end of apartheid, South Africa beat Australia for a game to remember 28 years ago.

But for depth of history, for present quality, for anticipation levels that make a man mountain like Papali'i quiver, this is an opener without equal.

Nelson Mandela presents Francois Pienaar with the Williams Webb Ellis trophy in 1995

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by press OK, at 23:54 7 Sep

    Biggest openers

    Eng v NZ 1991. At Headquarters. Impossible to get bigger

    SA v Aus 1995. Big test match

    France v NZ 2023. Could be no 3 on the list. But first of all France have to deliver. I think they'll bottle it. Hope they don't as you want the hosts to get to the latter stages to maintain home support but I think they will.

  • Comment posted by The_Giant_of_Nancledra, at 23:48 7 Sep

    The Welsh are very quiet, almost silent. Are they playing this time?

  • Comment posted by KR, at 23:48 7 Sep

    What a mammoth game to begin the competition with. It's will be an awesome match to watch.

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, at 23:47 7 Sep

    The biggest opener was when the hosts played the holders - South Africa versus Australia, 1995.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, at 23:43 7 Sep

    This is an insane opening match, which might end up as the final as well. Something gone wrong with the World Cup ranking seedings and pool structure.
    Probably the best two teams in the world of rugby at the moment. Ridiculous as an opener!

  • Comment posted by Tiger2, at 23:40 7 Sep

    The All Blacks are going to be shown for what they truly are tomorrow night in Paris. A team on the decent of the mountain, a mountain they once stood atop of alone. World Rugby has changed, but the All Blacks have not. That change will come with Scott Robertson, his era begins when the All Blacks return home, and that is going to be a lot sooner than many had imagined.

  • Comment posted by scotty, at 23:37 7 Sep

    The most open World Cup ever. No stand out team. No N.hemisphere team is head and shoulders above the others and the best N.Hemisphere teams (ranked 1 & 2 in the world) are Ireland and France, neither of whom have won it before and in the case of Ireland have been consistently dire in prior WCs.
    Wales and England in disarray
    Expect inconsistent interpretation by match officials and record reds

    • Reply posted by scotty, at 23:43 7 Sep

      scotty replied:
      Sorry that should read no, “Sourthern hemisphere team is head and shoulders…”

  • Comment posted by press OK, at 23:32 7 Sep

    A cast iron prediction.

    Either South Africa or New Zealand will be losing finalists. Think about it.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, at 23:30 7 Sep

    Post the SA loss, NZ are gunning. I therefore predict a slim FR loss

    • Reply posted by Tiger2, at 23:42 7 Sep

      Tiger2 replied:
      send me your address, I want to sell you a bridge.

  • Comment posted by awjfk, at 23:29 7 Sep

    Never underestimate NZ, but the overall winners will be SA.

  • Comment posted by Amser Hapus, at 23:27 7 Sep

    While the big teams knock each other out, Wales and England will watch and wait to finish the victors off.

    • Reply posted by Richard, at 23:47 7 Sep

      Richard replied:
      Wales and England? Are they going to join forces and play thirty v fifteen?

  • Comment posted by press OK, at 23:26 7 Sep

    "New Zealand and France is the most potent combination in Rugby World Cup history"

    No it isn't. Not by a long chalk.

    In the 20th century Aus v NZ was a fixture to savour

    And at any time South Africa v NZ was titanic. Same with England v SA and England v NZ.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, at 23:29 7 Sep

      Deergut replied:
      Schnee von gestern AKA yesterday's news.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, at 23:25 7 Sep

    France and Ireland the two strongest NH teams, with home advantage taking on NZ must rank as a great opportunity for France. Will the referee see it that way though.

  • Comment posted by thefrogstar, at 23:16 7 Sep

    Looking forward to it.
    The ABs may be weak at the moment, but we know they will never ever stop.

  • Comment posted by press OK, at 23:16 7 Sep

    "France v New Zealand: A Rugby World Cup opener without equal"

    Incorrect. In fact a major blunder

    England v New Zealand 1991

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, at 23:18 7 Sep

      StaBiDao replied:
      Different era. Certainly without equal this century

  • Comment posted by Harry, at 23:14 7 Sep

    Between Ireland, SA and New Zealand - despite home advantage France are not good enough

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, at 23:17 7 Sep

      StaBiDao replied:
      Mon Dieu a cricket fan on a rugby HYS.
      France more than competent these days at rugby.

  • Comment posted by kkdavies, at 23:11 7 Sep

    France by 5 points imho

  • Comment posted by StaBiDao, at 23:10 7 Sep

    Should be a feast of rugby. Good thing they’re playing in the evening - be a tad too hot otherwise as Irish may find out on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Harry, at 23:12 7 Sep

      Harry replied:
      Irish will be 60 up b4 breaking sweat

  • Comment posted by Bjorks Chauffeur, at 23:09 7 Sep

    Two teams that play entertaining rugby.
    Can't wait.
    AB's by 10.

    • Reply posted by ziggy played guitar, at 23:44 7 Sep

      ziggy played guitar replied:
      ABs by more than 10. On top early and hold on despite French come back!

  • Comment posted by Gareth, at 23:05 7 Sep

    Depends which French team turns up on the night, as ever
    Can be utterly mesmerising one game & absolute rubbish the next
    Probably the most frustrating team ever to play the game
    But when they do come to play, look out whoever the opponent is

    • Reply posted by Atonio, at 23:18 7 Sep

      Atonio replied:
      Old cliché.. Probably not watching Rugby since 4 years or, ur too young..

