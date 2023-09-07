Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Rob Herring goes over for a try against England in the Six Nations game in Dublin in March

2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Romania Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rob Herring says he will put his "best foot forward" for Ireland in their World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday.

It will be a first World Cup appearance for the Ulster hooker and he is eager to seize the opportunity.

"It's a privilege to be named in the first team - if I nail my role and everyone does theirs we can put in a strong performance," said Herring.

"We're confident coming into the tournament and I'm raring to go."

Herring, who made his Ireland debut in 2014 and has won 37 caps, missed out on initial selection for the past two World Cups but was drafted in as a squad replacement for the injured Sean Cronin four years ago.

The South Africa-born front row has been given the nod to start at hooker ahead of Ronan Kelleher in the absence of the injured Dan Sheehan.

"I was involved in the last two World Cup pre-seasons but missed out on selection, so all the work in the last few years has paid off," added Herring.

"My mindset going into it is that this is just the start - it's a massive honour to be selected to the squad but I want to contribute to the team the best I can.

"I've always believed I was good enough. They were tight selection calls in the last two World Cups, but since the last one I've been heavily involved in the squad.

"Any time you play for Ireland is a massive moment - being in and around in the last four years and playing those games I know what it's all about now.

"There's more hype around a World Cup and a bit bit more pressure in games. That's what we've been building for, that's what we've working for as a team."

Leinster centre Garry Ringrose was also named in the starting team by head coach Andy Farrell on Thursday.

Ringrose played in the 2019 World Cup - where Ireland reached the quarter-finals - and says he is delighted with the inclusion in the line-up of Leinster team-mate Joe McCarthy.

World Cup debutant McCarthy will win just a fourth Ireland cap when he starts at lock at the Stade de Bordeaux.

"It's a huge honour and I feel incredibly lucky to get the chance to play in another World Cup and represent Ireland," said Ringrose.

Garry Ringrose gets a lift from Joe McCarthy during Ireland training in France earlier this week

"There's a kind of excitement along with a little bit of nerves. There's a routine that the squad goes through and everyone has their own little bits to do and tick off.

"That's the business side of things and what really counts and matters - I'm looking forward to getting that started.

"Joe is an amazing and loved guy among the squad - he's great craic to be around. He's also an incredible player who deserves this chance.

"He's definitely excited and there's an energy and buzz about him. We're excited to play with him and I'm delighted for him and his family."