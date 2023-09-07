Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Taulupe Faletau will win his 101st cap for Wales on Sunday

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has been passed fit to face Fiji in his side's opening Rugby World Cup game in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Faletau missed all three World Cup warm-up games in August with a calf injury but has recovered in time to win his 101st cap.

Flanker Jac Morgan will lead the side though co-captain Dewi Lake has been left out on fitness grounds.

Ryan Elias starts at hooker instead, and Aaron Wainwright moves to flanker.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies will partner Dan Biggar, while Saracens centre Nick Tompkins lines up alongside George North in an experienced midfield.

North will be appearing in his fourth World Cup while ten of the 23-matchday squad will be making their tournament debuts.

Gatland had reported a clean bill of health for his squad when they arrived in France this week but Lake, who injured his knee against England at Twickenham on 12 August, is not being risked.

"The medical team has done a fantastic job getting Dewi back to full fitness," said Gatland.

"He's not had as much training under his belt as the other hookers since he picked up that knock, so Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee are selected for this game."

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell missed a training session on Wednesday after picking up a leg injury but the 24-year-old has been passed fit for the bench.

However, there is no space for Gareth Anscombe, Leigh Halfpenny or Dan Lydiate.

Wales also face Portugal, Australia and Georgia in Pool C.

Gatland added: "The squad has worked incredibly hard over the last few months and has been preparing well for Fiji in the last couple of weeks.

"Fiji are a good side with some great individual athletes and they play with a lot more structure now than maybe they have done traditionally.

"We've had some good clarity about what we want to achieve and the way we want to play on the weekend. It's going to be an exciting contest on Sunday and one that we are relishing.

"The boys are looking sharp, there's a great environment in this group - players working for each other, enjoying each other's company.

"We're in a good place and can't wait to get out there and get our Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign underway."

Fiji are without fly-half Caleb Muntz, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Wales team to face Fiji: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.