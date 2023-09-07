Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Samu Kerevi last played for Australia in their 23-20 loss to New Zealand in August

2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool C - Australia v Georgia Venue: Stade de France Dates: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 17:00

Eddie Jones has made three changes to his starting XV for Australia's opening game of the World Cup against Georgia on Saturday at Stade de France.

Jones has lost all five games since returning as head coach, including a 41-17 defeat by France in their final warm-up game.

Regular starting centre Samu Kerevi, an injury doubt for the game, returns to the side for Lalakai Foketi.

Ben Donaldson and wing Marika Koroibete also come into the side.

Donaldson, 24, kicks for the Waratahs and offers an extra goal-kicking option with Carter Gordon struggling so far off the tee in his short five-cap international career.

Jones favoured Gordon in his 33-man squad ahead of experienced fly-halves Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley, with the 22-year-old having kicked only one penalty at Super Rugby or international level before the World Cup.

However, Donaldson is yet to play at full-back for Australia, with his two caps coming at fly-half.

"His goal-kicking has been of a high standard which gives us two kickers in the game, with Nic White off the bench it gives us three," Jones said."It is an area we have needed to bolster, hence the selection."

Having missed the France loss, Koroibete, 31, replaces Suliasi Vunivalu in what is the least experienced Wallabies team since their 2003 World Cup opener.

Seventeen of the matchday squad will be playing their first World Cup match and Jones' team averages 19 Test caps apiece.

"With the youngest team at the Rugby World Cup, the excitement level in the group is high," said Jones. "We've had a good preparation for the tournament and have been working hard on our game."

Line-up

Australia: Donaldson; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Tupou; Arnold, Skelton (capt); Hooper, McReight, Valetini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Nonggorr, Leota, Gleeson, White, Foketi, Vunivalu.