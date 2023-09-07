Close menu

Rugby World Cup begins with a uniquely close clutch of contenders

By Mike HensonBBC Sport in Paris

comments44

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira delivers the Williams Webb Ellis trophy to France back in March
Rugby World Cup: Pool A - France v New Zealand
Venue: Stade de France Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

The tipsters are safe for now.

Artificial intelligence may make us all redundant in the end, but asked this week who was going to win the Rugby World Cup, it sat on the firewall.

Considering form, history and the rest, Opta's supercomputer simulated the tournament 10 million times.external-link Yet, still it was still unable to meaningfully split a four-strong clutch of contenders.

Ireland - reigning Grand Slam champions, historic Kiwi conquerors - were spat out as marginal favourites, with a 21.7% likelihood of lifting the William Webb Ellis Trophy on 28 October.

Hosts France, humming with belief and a sense of destiny, were on 21.4%.

Defending champions South Africa and perennial powerhouses New Zealand followed close behind on 20.5% and 20.2% respectively.

They are a formidable quartet. Never before has a World Cup teetered so tantalisingly. As the megabytes expended proved, you can make a compelling case for all and absolutely no guarantees about what follows.

Ireland have cohesion and cunning, backed by Andy Farrell's doorstop of a playbook, as thick, intricately plotted and full of deception as a Dickens novel.

Johnny Sexton, their 38-year-old totem, is dancing for the last time, with his rugby career ending whenever Ireland's campaign does. Backed by Dan Sheehan, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose and world player of the year Josh van der Flier it is undoubtedly his best, as well as final, chance of glory.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki celebrates Ireland's Grand Slam win over England in March 2023
Ireland centre Bundee Aki celebrates Ireland's Grand Slam-sealing win over England in March

There is no obvious weakness beyond a lack of experience at the business end of this tournament - Ireland, infamously, have never made it beyond the quarter-finals, in nine previous campaigns.

France have been deprived of fly-half Romain Ntamack, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last month. But Matthieu Jalibert, his replacement, has a similar buccaneering streak and the services of his captain and world's best scrum-half Antoine Dupont close at hand. A silky backline is matched by a steely pack, who marry piano-lifter heft with the hands of concert-grade ivory-tinklers.

South Africa have added another dimension to their crash-and-bash stereotype, with the play-making skills of Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse unleashing Kurt Lee-Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe more regularly. A win over New Zealand at Twickenham in their final warm-up match last week was an ominous statement of their intent to retain what is theirs.

And, that defeat apart, New Zealand, for once neither champions nor leading favourites, are coming to the boil nicely. They trumped the rest of the southern hemisphere in this year's Rugby Championship and in wings Will Jordan and Mark Telea have electrifying threat out wide.

So, any one of four? Wake us up come the semi-finals?

Perhaps, if not for a draw as misshapen as a rugby ball itself.

For not entirely clear logistical reasons, the pools were pulled in December 2020 - nearly three years before the tournament's start.

As if that wasn't enough, the basis for the draw's seedings was even older - drawn from January 2020's world rankings.

Back then, England and Wales were safely ensconced in the world's top four. Ireland were fifth. France were seventh.

It has skewed the show. There are two routes to the top of the world game. One wild with peril, the other mild with mediocrity.

Scotland's team is perhaps the finest in a generation. Their back-row depth is such that Hamish Watson, a British and Irish Lion against South Africa two years ago, may well be on the bench.

But pitched into a pool with Ireland and South Africa, their hopes of a decent run have been badly compromised.

By contrast England, for whom expectations have been chilled by three defeats in four warm-up games after a third successive deflating Six Nations, can afford to lose their opener to Argentina (a very real possibility given the Pumas' success at Twickenham last year) and still qualify.

Wales are attempting to bridge the gap between a generation of golden oldies and some promising youngsters with Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake - the pick of the new crop - as co-captains.

If they can see off a talented Fiji side and an Eddie Jones-led Australia that has ditched some of their own established names in search of consistency, top spot in Pool C is there for them.

However results go on this safer side of the draw, one of Argentina, England, Wales, Australia, or perhaps Fiji will be 80 minutes from the final. A leftfield candidate for the title is guaranteed on the penultimate weekend.

As ever, there are fascinating sub-plots aplenty.

Back in July 2022, Chile thrillingly conquered the United States 52-51 in a two-legged qualification play-off to secure a debut appearance at the tournament.

Portugal players celebrate their win over the United States
Portugal's play-off win over the United States means they return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years

Four months later Portugal scrum-half Samuel Marques landed a last-gasp penalty to deny the US once again and return his nation to the tournament for the first time since 2007.

The celebrations after those upsets - like those that accompanied Uruguay's win over Fiji at Japan 2019 or Japan overturning South Africa in Brighton four years earlier - show the tournament's capacity to shock as well as awe.

This edition will also be filled with intrigue over a Tonga side studded with former All Blacks, an enterprising Japan team attempting to build on a home World Cup and first quarter-final appearance and whether Georgia can realise their best chance of making the last eight.

There are and will be problems.

The club game is stretched close to breaking point in England and Wales - two of its heartlands. Rugby union's American push, with the United States hosting the World Cup in 2031, has stalled. In Australia, the stage for the 2027 tournament, the sport has to fight ever harder for prominence.

On the pitch, the clampdown on tackle height and the resulting blizzard of cards will affect matches. The breakdown laws are difficult for even a seasoned fan to define and understand. Reducing the risk of repeated head injuries, which is behind both, is an existential challenge the sport can't afford to fail.

But, on Friday evening, there will be a sweet spot. Under the Parisian lights, in front of Stade de France's 80,000 and millions around the world, somewhere between the last notes of La Marseillaise and the first utterings of the haka, as 80 minutes and seven weeks lie before us, for a moment everything will be right in the world and the World Cup.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 10:23

    Most games are irrelevant until the knock=out stages: to call it a 'world cup' is a bit fanciful - The international championship would be a better title.

  • Comment posted by FredTheClipe, today at 10:18

    As an England fan, this is the least optimistic I’ve been since the Rugby World Cup was inaugurated

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 10:17

    Really hope the world Cup is not ruined by protests or any trouble in France

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 10:19

      COYQs replied:
      100% guarantee there will be a JUST STOP OIL pitch invasion during at least one game, probably the final. Hopefully one of the forwards rugby tackles them hard.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 10:16

    Predictions are:
    Several games will decided by cards. There’s been sufficient improvements in a number of T2 sides that, if they benefit from cards issued to a T1 opponent they’re good enough to make it count. Don’t think that was so previously.

    Finalist will both come from groups A&B

    Semis won’t be close affairs

    T2 competitiveness will lead to calls for more access/promotion to T1 comps

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 10:21

      COYQs replied:
      I would love to see Japan and Fiji added to the Rugby Championship to make it a SH 6N.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 10:16

    It is a fascinating,open ended tournament.Unlike previous ones,where Ireland travelled in hope more than expectation,if their key players stay injury free they have genuine chances.England being written off will motivate them+will perform better than billed 4me.Coming up short ultimately tho against the top4.Love 2c Ireland win it,but I have a Boks+France final.Good 4rugby if France triumph

  • Comment posted by Permain, today at 10:15

    I would say New Zealand to win but the way all the teams pick up injuries the safer choice would be SA or France, they both have more cover in the pack and especially the front row, NZ are more than ok for hookers but wouldn't want anything to go wrong with de Groot.

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 10:15

    I know they got pummelled by SA last weekend but I still it’s hard not to look past NZ to win the World Cup. They’ve been sluggish for the last few years but have seemed to be peaking at the right time along with SA

  • Comment posted by munter, today at 10:15

    Given all the current safety concerns over the tackle area I think yellow/red cards will be the deciding factor in most games.

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 10:14

    I fervently hope the tournament is all about rugby and not controversy. May the best team win!

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 10:14

    Need to reduce this to 8 teams. So much dross in here that the WC won't start in earnest for another 4 weeks.

    Rugby has not got the strength in depth to hold a WC this large. The only way this works is if the big nations were also to enter B teams

    • Reply posted by vern, today at 10:18

      vern replied:
      Poor attempt at trolling.

      Which 8 ?

      I guarantee you won’t name the 8 1/4 finalists

  • Comment posted by RJW, today at 10:13

    I'm an England fan but would love to see SA win it again I loved seeing them smash NZ.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 10:17

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      Curious why you feel this way

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 10:08

    Fiji could come 1st in their group based on how they played against England. I doubt any of the Welsh or Australian fans/players are now seeing it as certain they will qualify for the QFs

  • Comment posted by ant, today at 10:06

    The pool draw spoils the tournament as 2 from pools A and B of Ire/Fra/NZ/SA should contest the final. Instead will get a lopsided final with a rubbish team from pools C or D getting thrashed.

    • Reply posted by The Alternative View, today at 10:09

      The Alternative View replied:
      Not True - the final can be between two of those teams - even two teams from the same pool group

  • Comment posted by fbear, today at 10:04

    As gutted as I am from a Scottish point of view on the draw, it does make the group stages far more interesting with at least three teams (fairly) evenly matched instead of the regular 50, 60, 70 point wins for the T1 teams.

    Can't wait for it to start.....and what an opening game whet the appetite

  • Comment posted by manofkent, today at 10:01

    The draw is indeed harsh on Scotland (and others) who have been a great team to watch in recent years. I hope they can progress with Ireland but Boks look formidable. That aside, the group stages are possibly the most competitive ever. Four teams in with a shout in Englands group and 3/4 teams from Wales group. Could an improved Italy create an upset? Really looking forward to the tournament.

    • Reply posted by fbear, today at 10:05

      fbear replied:
      I just said the exact same thing. Looking forward to it.

  • Comment posted by JB2019, today at 09:59

    Nz all day long
    They prepare to peak at the right time

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 10:04

      COYQs replied:
      Didn't peak against South Africa the other day. Though it looked like NZ never really tried to take it up a gear, I guess they were actually holding back a bit and using it as a genuine warm up game rather the Boks who really turned up. Tomorrow night is huge and could well be the game repeated in the final.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 09:59

    QF predictions:
    FRA - IRE / NZ - SA / FIJ - ENG / AUS - ARG

    SF:
    FRA - ARG / NZ - ENG

    F:
    FRANCE VS NEW ZEALAND

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 10:11

      Arch Stanton replied:
      France Win.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 09:58

    Odd that England aren’t way more prominent among the contenders…but then again, even Nick Evans, with his “philosophical differences” to Baldwick, doesn’t rate their chances anymore!

    - Players in “two minds under pressure…and it’s not going to work”

    - England will continue kicking everything

    - England haven’t got the power needed

    - England haven’t got the speed to change

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 10:12

      COYQs replied:
      They should have kept Nick Evans as attacking coach but from what I can gather he had no interest in working under Borthwick because it didn't suit how he'd want them to attack.

  • Comment posted by Itsnotpersonal, today at 09:56

    Can't wait for it all to start. One of the closest World cups ever. My heart says France should be the winners but it's hard to look past SA. It would be great to see another NH team lift the trophy. GO Home nations and Go France!

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 09:59

      COYQs replied:
      It literally could be any of those four and it's so hard to actually pick one, on a good day any of those teams can beat any of the others. I feel that yellow/red cards are going to be key in those games.

  • Comment posted by SandP, today at 09:56

    This tournament promises so much, here's to lots of close matches, consistent reffing, gallic hospitality and not tooo many TMO controversies...

