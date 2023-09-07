Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Johnny Sexton to start in Ireland's Romania opener

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments32

Johnny Sexton takes aim with a kick on Ireland duty against England
Johnny Sexton has not played a competitive match since Ireland clinched the Grand Slam against England in March because of injury and suspension
2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Romania
Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 14:30 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Johnny Sexton will play his first game since March after being named in Ireland's team for Saturday's World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Skipper Sexton, 38, is in a team which has 10 starters from the Grand Slam clinching win over England in March.

That was the veteran fly-half's last competitive game when a groin injury led to his second-half substitution.

Sexton missed Ireland's three World Cup warm-up games last month as he was serving a three-match suspension.

The ban was imposed after Sexton was found to have been "confrontational and aggressive" towards match referee Jaco Peyper following Leinster's dramatic Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle in May - a game the fly-half had been forced to miss because of his injury.

The 113-cap Sexton's playing career will end at the conclusion of Ireland's World Cup campaign.

Coach Andy Farrell's backs changes from the win over England six months ago see Keith Earls and fit-again Garry Ringrose taking over from Mack Hansen and Robbie Henshaw.

In the pack, Rob Herring is named at hooker, with regular starter Dan Sheehan not deemed ready to play in Saturday's opener following the foot injury he sustained in the warm-up win over England.

The other forward changes from the Grand Slam game see Joe McCarthy taking over from Ryan Baird in the second row, with Tadhg Beirne, whose recent Ireland appearances have been at lock, named in the back row as Josh van der Flier is included in the replacements.

Herring is given the number three jersey ahead of Ronan Kelleher, who also has had fitness issues in recent weeks.

Footer - Blue

Ireland team to face Romania: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Herring, Furlong; McCarthy, Ryan; Beirne, O'Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Loughman, O'Toole, Henderson, Van der Flier, Murray, Crowley, Henshaw.

Footer - Blue

Ireland go into the World Cup on the back of a 13-Test winning run stretching back to last summer's series victory over the All Blacks.

Since that triumph in New Zealand, Farrell's side have underlined their status as the world's number one team by beating South Africa - who they will face in Pool B - and Australia in the autumn Tests before clinching the Grand Slam in this year's Six Nations.

However, the Irish have failed to go beyond the quarter-finals stage at all previous nine World Cups despite having gone into several tournaments as one of the form teams.

Farrell's side will be expected to comfortably overcome the 19th-ranked Romanians at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Romania have never reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in eight previous attempts, while they have lost all nine meetings with Ireland, three of which came at the 1999, 2003 and 2015 tournaments.

Ireland's World Cup pool games

Ireland v Romania, Bordeaux, Saturday, 9 September 14:30 BST

Ireland v Tonga, Nantes, Saturday, 16 September 20:00 BST

Ireland v South Africa, Paris, Saturday, 23 September 20:00 BST

Ireland v Scotland, Paris, Saturday, 7 October, 20:00 BST

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by Johnie5, today at 13:24

    Now if only the commenters would focus on the game at hand and not focused on attacking the players and hoping they'll get injured. I can't wait for the whole thing to start, especially want to see where IRL go, Sexton needs game time now, but he should slot in nicely.

  • Comment posted by robbo, today at 13:24

    Apparently the BBC mods don't allow any criticism of Sexton so here's my amended comment.

    -Sexton is a lovely chap who always respects officials and is a wonderful role model for little kids.

    Better mods?

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 13:23

    Best 10 out there in terms of influence on their team. Arguably SA and France have the two most influential 9s, Dupont edging it. Ireland have a genuine shot, British Lions experience will help for the big occasions (they are all professionals but World Cup final pressure is surely enough to creep into the minds of any player), between 4 fav's, lady luck will decide surely (injuries & discipline).

  • Comment posted by Britic, today at 13:23

    Surprise, surprise! But how long will he last?

  • Comment posted by robbo, today at 13:17

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Johnie5, today at 13:26

      Johnie5 replied:
      Troll off.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 13:15

    ‘Farrell's side will be expected to comfortably overcome the 19th-ranked Romanians at the Stade de Bordeaux’

    Where are also the snowflakes that accused me of disrespecting Romania when I said same?!

    • Reply posted by mental2k, today at 13:23

      mental2k replied:
      Jeez, talk about a snowflake, you're a bit sensitive

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 13:14

    Double standards, should never be playing after his behaviour, Farrell had to take his punishment, Sexton got away with it

    • Reply posted by Johnie5, today at 13:27

      Johnie5 replied:
      Apples and oranges. And none of the two players got away with anything.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:13

    Brave call.

    Off before 60, you’d have to think.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:12

    This will not be pretty for Romania…!

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 13:11

    Sexton always seems to get a knock, old age doesn’t come on it’s own

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:14

      flibb replied:
      More hip replacement than bench finisher!

  • Comment posted by Mr Moody, today at 13:11

    I would imagine the front five alone would probably turn the Romanians over.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:10

    Makes sense to get Sexton game time. I imagine Scotland and South Africa will play their back-up flyhalfs against Romania

  • Comment posted by 75SRC, today at 13:09

    Hope he gets smashed ;)

    • Reply posted by Shlimehund, today at 13:12

      Shlimehund replied:
      What a lovely person you must be. ..

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 13:08

    Please no injuries to Sexton!

    • Reply posted by CoolJools99, today at 13:11

      CoolJools99 replied:
      I'd put money on him faking one, particularly a head shot. It's a speciality of Johnny "Rivaldo" Sexton

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 13:07

    I would like to see Romania win this match of rugby

    • Reply posted by Monarch to the Kingdom of the Dead, today at 13:16

      Monarch to the Kingdom of the Dead replied:
      Ceacescu was a socialist too.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 13:07

    Looking forward to see how Ireland do. Surely the UK & I's best chance of a RWC win.
    Go well boys

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 13:06

    They've really not pulled any punches here...

    Romania by 3.

    • Reply posted by Shlimehund, today at 13:12

      Shlimehund replied:
      Have you ever watched international Rugby?

Top Stories