Close menu

England v Argentina: Alex Mitchell and Jonny May to start Rugby World Cup opener

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments455

Alex Mitchell
Alex Mitchell started in England's final warm-up game against Fiji
Rugby World Cup: Pool D - England v Argentina
Venue: Stade de Marseille Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Alex Mitchell and Jonny May will start for England in their World Cup opener against Argentina despite initially missing out on the 33-man squad.

Scrum-half Mitchell and wing May were late additions to Steve Borthwick's squad after Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson withdrew with injury.

George Ford will start at fly-half with captain Owen Farrell banned for the first two pool games.

Flanker Tom Curry starts his first game since the Premiership final in May.

Open-side Curry, who started the 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa, is yet to feature for England this summer after recovering from an ankle injury.

Ben Earl replaces Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola, who is suspended for the opening game following his red card against Ireland in England's penultimate warm-up game, at number eight.

Courtney Lawes completes the back row on the blind-side and continues as captain in the absence of Farrell.

Veteran prop Dan Cole starts at tight-head with Bath's Will Stuart named amongst the replacements.

Wing Elliot Daly has recovered from a knee injury to join 33-year-old May, who has 73 caps, and regular full-back Freddie Steward in the back three.

Harlequins' Joe Marchant partners Manu Tuilagi in the midfield - as they did in the defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

Replacement scrum-half Danny Care, 36, is given the nod over Leicester Tigers' Ben Youngs on the bench in what could be only his second World Cup appearance, having made his first against Uruguay in 2015.

England, who are ranked eighth in the world, lost three of their four warm-up games heading into the World Cup.

Borthwick's side also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in Pool D, with the top two sides progressing to the quarter-finals.

Mitchell wildcard

Prior to his injury, Leicester Tigers' Van Poortvliet had been Borthwick's favoured scrum-half, having started every game in the Six Nations, with the 22-year-old known for his strong kicking game.

Mitchell, 26, who is more of a running scrum-half, scored seven tries in the Premiership last season for Northampton Saints, but missed out on the initial 33-man squad.

However, he started England's final warm-up game against Fiji, winning only his sixth cap, as Borthwick favoured him ahead of veteran scrum-halves Care and Youngs.

With just five tries in four warm-up matches, England's attack may require more energy and dynamism, and Mitchell can help create "organised chaos" according to former England international Ugo Moyne.

Pumas go with experience

Argentina, who won 30-29 against England at Twickenham in November, have named an experienced team, including nine players in the starting XV who have World Cup experience.

Premiership-based players include captain Julian Montoya from Leicester Tigers and Gloucester fly-half Santiago Carreras.

Replacement hooker Agustin Creevy, 38, will play in his fourth World Cup, joining Mario Ledesma, Felipe Contepomi and Martin Scelzo for most tournaments featured at by an Argentine.

The Sale Sharks hooker is part of a 6-2 split of forwards and backs selected on the bench by coach Michael Cheika.

Line-ups

England: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (capt), Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Lawrence.

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Gomez Kodela, Lavanini, Alemanno, Martin Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Petti Pagadizabal, Rubiolo, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Moroni.

England's Pool D fixtures

Saturday, 9 September: England v Argentina (Stade de Marseille), 20:00 BST

Sunday, 17 September: England v Japan (Stade de Nice), 20:00

Saturday, 23 September: England v Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Saturday 7 October: England v Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Comments

Join the conversation

455 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:05

    I respect all that Ben Youngs has done for England, but his absence is good news.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 15:13

      pusscat replied:
      I totally disagree, as a neutral.

      Youngs is solid if unspectacular these days. Yes he makes visibly handling mistakes but I see as many if not more game management and basic errors from the alternatives - inlcluding the veteran Danny Care, who is inexplicably chosen ahead of Youngs for this match.

      I know the fans have turned on BY but Mitchell (though good at basic skills) was very poor vs. Fiji

  • Comment posted by justin33, today at 15:07

    Can't wait. Now to shut up the critics. Come on England!

    • Reply posted by Captain, today at 15:27

      Captain replied:
      Yes, I agree with that

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 15:06

    Unfortunately that probably is the strongest team we have, time to get behind them and cheer them on.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:20

      cb replied:
      After all the comments previously, its appears SB has picked a well balanced side. Good luck lads.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 15:07

    lets just attack with ball in hand and not kick it away, hey you never know :)

    • Reply posted by And the reality is, today at 15:46

      And the reality is replied:
      That’s the promise made before every England game.
      Dumped at the first whistle.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 15:11

    Cole, May, Mitchell were 3rd / 4th choice 2 weeks ago, now they start in Englands biggest pool game. Shambolic situation.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:15

      Rememberthename replied:
      It’s called improving and adapting to the game plan. Not like they’ve come from a national 2 side overnight.

  • Comment posted by Keith Piercewright, today at 15:09

    Great to see Mitchell getting his chance at the RWC, but May on the wing whilst Tommy Freeman is back at home simply doesn’t make any sense.
    Good luck to England on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Karl Eddington, today at 15:16

      Karl Eddington replied:
      Honestly I think Freeman offers more than Steward, certainly on attack and I'm a Tigers fan!

  • Comment posted by Peter Aspin, today at 15:09

    More box kicks and one up runners then!

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 15:15

      Adam replied:
      "head in hands"

  • Comment posted by pusscat, today at 15:12

    May Day, May Day!

    Warning signs already. Mitchell starts having been left out of the initial squad, and a dire performance at 9 against a record first loss to Fiji.

    Sorry Borthwick but you are digging your own grave with these sorts of selections.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:15

      Rememberthename replied:
      Thought Mitchell played well v Fiji. As well as the other 3 in the previous 3 games atleast.

  • Comment posted by tommyk, today at 15:05

    Good luck to the team. I am looking forwards to it and will be supporting them all the way.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 15:08

      Leanne replied:
      One will not be supporting England at all, and is indeed looking forward to the moment that England are eliminated from the tournament.

  • Comment posted by AndyDee, today at 15:13

    Chilcott still about??

    • Reply posted by CrazyLegs, today at 15:49

      CrazyLegs replied:
      Gareth would be sent off in the first 5 minutes....

  • Comment posted by Big No8, today at 15:10

    It is a sad indictment of English tight heads when Dan Cole is selected.

    The team is good enough to beat Argentina but whether it will is another matter.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 15:14

      Andy replied:
      Yes, there's a dearth of good TH props in England. Stuart isn't international class I'm afraid - and Sinckler looks our of form. Cole is there to do a job upfront, we know the Pumas strength there. His penalty count can be a problem - but we need to be able to anchor the tight

  • Comment posted by SA 1962, today at 15:14

    Not ideal selection but come on let's st least get behind the team now !!
    COME ON ENGLAND !! 🙏

    • Reply posted by Display name is not permitted, today at 15:41

      Display name is not permitted replied:
      What would be ideal, in your opinion?

  • Comment posted by saint dave, today at 15:08

    No point in playing Mitchell if he is not allowed to run and snipe and move the ball.
    Amazing how SB got selection wrong, starting with his FOURTH choice scrum half while his first choice doesn't make the bench.

    • Reply posted by VamosAtleti, today at 15:11

      VamosAtleti replied:
      I am not at all optimistic, but to state here and now that SB got the selection wrong is, in itself, a big call. I'd wat and see what happens first.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 15:14

    All you can do is support the team and pray to rugby gods.

    Worst English squad in 30 years
    i accept things go in Cycles but this is a new low.

    How much spent on talent management to deliver this.

    I will enjoy Friday then expect the worst but hope for better.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 15:18

      pusscat replied:
      I honestly think the squad has been worse in the years after 2003, especially considering the likes of Underhill has been left at home and is technically available to England.

      But for this to be an England first team just shows how far Borthwick is from being up to the job.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 15:24

    Very decent team, Cole is still the best scrummaging TH around, so good choice. Mitchell at 9, is what everybody wanted, so back him. Excellent well balanced back row as well. I have a sneaking suspicion the backs will spark into life in this game

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 15:28

      Cornish Granite replied:
      I think you could well be right.
      I'm hopeful....nay, slightly optimistic even.
      Looking forward to a great tournament.

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 15:07

    Has this 15 started together before? Seems quite a few with a distinct lack of match time in the past months. Seems to also be a few playing out of club position, which seems standard practice for anyone manager of any English team side.

    I will however offer my full support as usual and will likely lose my voice for Sunday!

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 15:24

      pusscat replied:
      How could it have started together? How many times has Mitchell started? And yet he's starting in England's most crucial game in a RWC!

      Oh Borthers, you've had an absolute shocker...

  • Comment posted by TicToc, today at 15:09

    Let's hope we don't kick to much!!
    If we do we loose.

    • Reply posted by DERVLA, today at 15:32

      DERVLA replied:
      loose and lose😀😀

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:08

    No real complaints. Not much between May and Malins.

    Smith at 15 coming on excites.

    Mitchell the right call. Ludlam and Lawrence to come on and cause problems.

    Dominate the Set Piece
    Dominate the Collisons
    Dominate the Breakdown

    Win the game

    It’s that simple really but are we powerful and athletic enough to execute?

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:13

      Rememberthename replied:
      I’m all in for England now. Believe we can win this game and the group. No point thinking otherwise at this stage.

  • Comment posted by RugbyRugbyRugby, today at 15:12

    I don’t see a lot wrong in the players names and overall selection there are some quality athletes. Problem I foresee is how are they going to be set up to play and how has the training gone. I’m not optimistic, pumas will no doubt come out flying 1st game at a wc as they usually do

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 15:07

    Not a bad selection, given who is available. People will moan about Cole but solid set piece is crucial. Pack looks stronger with Curry back, and wouldn't be surprised if Daly's massive goal kicking has a say in the result.

    Getting a bit nervous now.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 15:23

      stephen replied:
      Argies have a decent Leicester contingent. Cole should know them better than any. Might make sense...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport