Oli Burrows has been capped at Under 18 and Under 20 level by Wales

Cornish Pirates have signed Exeter hooker Oli Burrows on loan.

The 21-year-old, who is a former Wales youth international, moved to Sandy Park in 2020 having spent time in the academy set up at Ospreys.

He featured twice as a replacement in the Premiership last autumn and started Exeter's opening two group games in last season's Premiership Rugby Cup.

He is the fourth forward to join Pirates this week after Josh King as well as Jordan Gott and Rhys Williams.

"At present we really need a young aspiring hooker," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver told the club website.

"He has clearly been identified by Exeter Chiefs to be man of the future, so having him on board is a good arrangement for a gifted and developing young player - and for us."