Yoram Moefana plays for Top 14 club Bordeaux-Begles

Yoram Moefana has been named at inside centre for hosts France in their opening World Cup match against New Zealand on Friday.

Moefana, 23, will wear the number 12 shirt in the absence of the injured Jonathan Danty.

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert partners Antoine Dupont in the halves, with regular France 10 Romain Ntamack out of the tournament because of injury.

Prop Cyril Baille is ruled out of the opener in Paris through injury.

"We're getting into this match with the best France team," head coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

Moefana, who has 18 caps, will partner the experienced Gael Fickou in midfield, while Dupont will captain the side.

Lock Bastien Chalureau is not included in the matchday 23.

On Monday the 31-year-old denied accusations he is a racist after being called up to the France squad as injury cover.

Chalureau is appealing against a six-month prison sentence for a racially motivated attack in 2020.

France are targeting a first World Cup title after finishing their preparations with a comfortable 41-17 win over Australia.

France team to face New Zealand: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere; Jalibert, Dupont (capt); Wardi, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Flament, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Lucu, Vincent, Jaminet