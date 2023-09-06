Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys has previously worked with Ospreys and Scotland and is a former Wales captain

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys says Wales' set-piece faces "judgement time" against Fiji in the World Cup opener in Bordeaux on Sunday.

The scrum and lineout struggled during the three warm-up matches but Humphreys insists Wales will be ready.

"We have been working for 16 weeks towards a goal, which is this game," said Humphreys.

"We've tried lots of combinations and different things, but we are well aware this is the judgement time for us."

Humphreys has outlined what he wants his forwards to represent.

"We want them to be relentless, that's what we have trained to be and accurate in terms of everything you do on and off the field," said Humphreys.

"We don't shout a lot about what's going on. We're pretty confident in our ability and what we can achieve. It's about going out there and doing it, that's the point we're at right now.

"We're in a good spot, the boys have worked incredibly hard to be here.

"Even with all the warm-up games, it has always been in our minds of the coaching staff about where we need to get to.

"Everybody is a bit on edge but in a good way. It's been a long time getting here."

Humphreys admitted Fiji have changed the narrative surrounding its set-piece after improving an area that previously has been considered a weakness.

"I think Fiji have performed really well," said Humphreys.

"They have had five or six warm-up games. The set-piece is a strength of theirs at the moment.

"We are aware of what's coming, we know hopefully what they are about, and we have prepared for it."

Humphreys witnessed Fiji first-hand after watching them defeat England at Twickenham in their final World Cup warm-up match.

"I was really impressed with Fiji," said Humphreys.

"They went behind early, came back at them, and they've got some incredibly powerful runners who are tough to stop.

"Physically they're in incredible shape and they're going to be a tough challenge for us. "