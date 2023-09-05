Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fiji fly-half Caleb Muntz went to Hamilton Boys High School in New Zealand, the same as Wales head coach Warren Gatland

Fiji have received a major injury blow ahead of the World Cup opener against Wales after fly-half Caleb Muntz was ruled out of the tournament because of a knee injury.

Muntz, 23, suffered the injury in training on Monday with Fiji opening their campaign against Wales in Bordeaux on Sunday.

"It's most devastating for us as a group and for Caleb," said Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui.

"We feel for him as a young man."

Raiwalui added: "He will miss the opportunity so close to the Rugby World Cup."

Muntz made his Fiji debut against Tonga in July and won his fourth cap in their recent 30-22 victory over England at Twickenham, kicking 15 points.

Raiwalui said there are several players outside the current group they are looking at as options to replace Muntz and will make a decision in the next couple of days.

The other fly-half in Fiji's squad of 33 is Teti Tela, who also plays for the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby.

"We have got 33 players and we have the utmost confidence in them," added Raiwalui.

"Once we name the team for the match against Wales on Friday we will have utmost faith in whom we have selected."