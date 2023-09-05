Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Monaghan has won 15 caps for Ireland and was named her country's Player of the Year in 2022

International locks Sam Monaghan and Gwen Crabb have signed new contracts with English champions Gloucester-Hartpury for the forthcoming Premiership Women's Rugby season.

Ireland forward Monaghan started last season's Premier 15s final win over Exeter having joined from Wasps.

Crabb, who missed much of last season with injury, has won 29 Wales caps.

Academy graduate Steph Else, who can play at lock or back row, has also signed a new deal.

"We're really proud of the squad we have developed here that is a blend of internationals and players who have developed in our pathway," head coach Sean Lynn told the club website. external-link

"We're really happy they've committed their futures to us and look forward to seeing them progress next season."

The new deals come after 11 front-row players signed new deals at the club on Monday, including England prop Maud Muir and Wales hooker Kelsey Jones.