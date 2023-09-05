Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales coach Warren Gatland says all players fit to face Fiji

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Versailles

comments30

Warren Gatland surveys his players before a game
Warren Gatland is in charge of Wales at a fourth World Cup
Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales
Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales coach Warren Gatland says all his players are fit for selection to face Fiji in their World Cup opener on Sunday in Bordeaux.

All the players in the 33-man squad trained in the early part of the session on Tuesday.

Co-captain Dewi Lake, Taulupe Faletau, Ryan Elias, Dafydd Jenkins and Gareth Anscombe were injury doubts.

Gatland will name his side on Friday in Bordeaux, a day after the squad travel there from their Versailles base.

Lake, Jenkins and Elias picked up injuries during Wales' three World Cup warm-up games.

Faletau and Anscombe were not involved at all because of calf and hand problems respectively.

After their Pool C opener against Fiji, Wales face further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia with all Gatland's side's rivals familiar foes on the global stage.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 16:43

    A great win for Fiji in their last outing but I thought there were areas where Wales could profit. Few handling errors, admittedly chucked it down, but even so & the lineout seemed bit hit & miss. Hopefully Lake & co have been honing their lineouts to a razor sharpness. Fingers crossed

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 16:42

    Fiji have a very experienced team, with most of them playing in the French first division.
    They gelled very well when beating England.
    You Taffys had better be prepared for fireworks!
    Past victories count for nothing.

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 16:39

    Not the same Fiji as of old. The way they put England away was impressive. They have some fine individual players (as always), a much improved set piece, fitness and improved discipline. Wales need all their players 100%, and even then, it might not be enough.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 16:38

    This could be a banana skin for Fiji.

  • Comment posted by Gareth Griffiths, today at 16:38

    Fiji really showed their cards beating England, good analysis and a smart tactical plan will beat them. Wales only have to win by one point, but I really think they'll come through this game well and get a solid result to top the pool. Fiji will probably win the rest of their games in this Pool

  • Comment posted by Rtruth , today at 16:35

    This could go very badly for Wales as they are quite poor at the moment.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:34

    Of course he’s going to say that.

    Doesn’t mean it’s true.

    Both Pivac and Gatland have been fans of the late withdrawal against opponents they don’t want to give an edge to prior to kick off.

    I think this just shows Gats wants to keep Fiji guessing as to what team Wales will put out.

    It’s inevitable there will be a surprise or two. I wouldn’t rule out Costelow at 10 with Halfpenny at 15.

  • Comment posted by Armchair Expert, today at 16:29

    Best of luck Wales. An injection of intensity should get you across the line.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:39

      flibb replied:
      Is that a, you know, nod to Rhys Webb? 🩼💪

  • Comment posted by srxmctpr, today at 16:28

    Garland got a big task on his hands. Fiji look good

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 16:27

    A must win game, in Gats we trust 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:39

      flibb replied:
      Would be more hopeful with Pivac that we could score the required tries to win this game, and push Oz.

      The worst outcome is Wales slide slowly out of the group playing third rate Gatlandball - the return of which no one really wanted to see.

  • Comment posted by Dai, today at 16:26

    Come on lads do us proud!

  • Comment posted by EJB, today at 16:26

    15 - Liam
    14 - LRZ
    13 - North
    12 - Williams
    11 - Adams
    10 - Absolutely no idea
    9 - Tomos
    8 - Faletau
    6 - Wainwright
    7 - Morgan
    5 - Jenkins
    4 - Rowlands
    3 - Lewis
    2 - Lake
    1 - Smith

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 16:33

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Different front row for me (never really got over Smith's performance at the 2019 WC) Thomas, Elias, Francis, Lydiate 6 & Anscombe 10. Like the look of that team though

  • Comment posted by StrapMcStrapFace, today at 16:24

    Excellent news.

    Fiji will want to beat a Wales team at its best.

  • Comment posted by Gatlands Ghostee, today at 16:22

    Ymlaen Cymru, looking good.

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 16:17

    When you look at all the names when picking your 15, there is a ridiculous amount of talent in this team.

    Much like England, Australia, Argentina and Fiji... there is no reason they shouldn't make the semis!

    • Reply posted by Amad Ick, today at 16:26

      Amad Ick replied:
      Unfortunately not throughout the squad. Front five options lacking quality or experience. Maybe both in some instances.
      Centres haven't looked convincing in the warm-up games either.
      On the plus side, the other likely to qualify teams look equally ropey.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 16:12

    Faletau being fit is a huge boost
    Wales really need a good start to the tournament here, Fiji will fancy their chances but surely our fitness & skill set will be enough for a win 🙏👍

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:38

      flibb replied:
      Definitely, it’s a big drop off from Toby to Aaron Wainwright.

      That said, the game is not one that half fit players seem to manage these days. Too much athleticism required, you can’t just grit it out and make the tackles. Especially against Fiji.

      Would you pick an actually fit Wainwright or a borderline fit Faletau? Flip of the coin IMO…

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 16:12

    Good luck to the whole squad, please no repeat of Nantes 2007 🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍻🏉

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:37

      flibb replied:
      Whatever happens, it won’t be the upset 2008 was.

      And there’s always the Australian game. Carter Gordon looks like a match winner with his kicking - for the opposition!

  • Comment posted by Amad Ick, today at 16:11

    Good that there are no injuries, but if they don't play with continuity or resilience this could be embarrassing.
    I expect to win, but recent Fiji performances have been much better than recent Welsh performances.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:36

      flibb replied:
      It’s really going to be down to whether Fiji can do at least some of what Wales under Gatland have been good at, and vice versa.

      Basically, Fiji avoid mistakes, penalties, piggybacking opposition up the pitch, no easy errors at set piece etc. Wales will look for that low error game where possible.

      And for Wales, they have to show some attacking/running intent to score tries.

