Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales coach Warren Gatland says all players fit to face Fiji
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
|Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales
|Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.
Wales coach Warren Gatland says all his players are fit for selection to face Fiji in their World Cup opener on Sunday in Bordeaux.
All the players in the 33-man squad trained in the early part of the session on Tuesday.
Co-captain Dewi Lake, Taulupe Faletau, Ryan Elias, Dafydd Jenkins and Gareth Anscombe were injury doubts.
Gatland will name his side on Friday in Bordeaux, a day after the squad travel there from their Versailles base.
Lake, Jenkins and Elias picked up injuries during Wales' three World Cup warm-up games.
Faletau and Anscombe were not involved at all because of calf and hand problems respectively.
After their Pool C opener against Fiji, Wales face further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia with all Gatland's side's rivals familiar foes on the global stage.
More to follow.
They gelled very well when beating England.
You Taffys had better be prepared for fireworks!
Past victories count for nothing.
Doesn’t mean it’s true.
Both Pivac and Gatland have been fans of the late withdrawal against opponents they don’t want to give an edge to prior to kick off.
I think this just shows Gats wants to keep Fiji guessing as to what team Wales will put out.
It’s inevitable there will be a surprise or two. I wouldn’t rule out Costelow at 10 with Halfpenny at 15.
14 - LRZ
13 - North
12 - Williams
11 - Adams
10 - Absolutely no idea
9 - Tomos
8 - Faletau
6 - Wainwright
7 - Morgan
5 - Jenkins
4 - Rowlands
3 - Lewis
2 - Lake
1 - Smith
Fiji will want to beat a Wales team at its best.
Much like England, Australia, Argentina and Fiji... there is no reason they shouldn't make the semis!
Wales really need a good start to the tournament here, Fiji will fancy their chances but surely our fitness & skill set will be enough for a win 🙏👍
I expect to win, but recent Fiji performances have been much better than recent Welsh performances.