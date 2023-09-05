Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Warren Gatland is in charge of Wales at a fourth World Cup

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales coach Warren Gatland says all his players are fit for selection to face Fiji in their World Cup opener on Sunday in Bordeaux.

All the players in the 33-man squad trained in the early part of the session on Tuesday.

Co-captain Dewi Lake, Taulupe Faletau, Ryan Elias, Dafydd Jenkins and Gareth Anscombe were injury doubts.

Gatland will name his side on Friday in Bordeaux, a day after the squad travel there from their Versailles base.

Lake, Jenkins and Elias picked up injuries during Wales' three World Cup warm-up games.

Faletau and Anscombe were not involved at all because of calf and hand problems respectively.

After their Pool C opener against Fiji, Wales face further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia with all Gatland's side's rivals familiar foes on the global stage.

