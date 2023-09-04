Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Maud Muir (left) and Kelsey Jones (right) both helped Gloucester-Hartpury beat Exeter Chiefs in the Premier 15s final in June, with Jones scoring a try in the 34-19 victory

England prop Maud Muir and Wales hooker Kelsey Jones are among 11 front-row players who have signed new contracts with champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

The pair started last season's Premier 15s final alongside Spain prop Laura Delgado, who has extended her deal.

Wales trio Abbey Constable, Cerys Hale and Sisilia Tuipulotu have also committed to the club.

Amy Dale, El Gilbert, the Irish duo of Kathryn Buggy and Neve Jones, and Ranni Samuda round out the new contracts.

"After an extremely successful season last year, we were committed to tying down the talented group we had for 2023-24," head coach Sean Lynn told the club website. external-link

"To have so many girls want to stay put and challenge for back-to-back titles is a testament to the environment here."

Gloucester-Hartpury begin the new Premiership Women's Rugby campaign against Warriors on the weekend of 18-19 November.