Rugby World Cup 2023: England's players feel 'written off a bit too early' says Steve Borthwick

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent in Le Touquet

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Chessum runs with the ball during an England training session at their Le Touquet base in France
England have lost five of their last six matches and are ranked eighth in he world
2023 Rugby World Cup
Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October
Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's players feel "they have been written off a bit too early" before the Rugby World Cup, says head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick's side have endured a highly difficult build-up, with three defeats in warm-up matches, as well as injuries and suspensions to key players.

England open their campaign against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday.

"We've been through a pretty turbulent time but I sense it has made us stronger," Borthwick told BBC Sport.

"And I sense for us there is a renewed determination. And I certainly get the feeling from the players that they feel they have been written off a bit too early.

"There is a feeling people have rung time on these players. And I think that decision may have been made a little bit too early."

'My players like a challenge'

As well as losing starting scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and wing Anthony Watson to tournament-ending injuries, England will be without the banned Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for the showdown with the Pumas.

However, the remaining 31 players in the squad took part in training on Monday, with Borthwick expecting to be able to choose from a fully-fit squad when he confirms his team on Thursday.

"At this stage I anticipate everyone being available for selection for the weekend," he added.

"We have been building towards 9 September and being ready for 9 September, and that has not changed.

"We know it's a formidable challenge, but I look at my players and I know they like a challenge.

"They have been challenged both on the field and off the field, but they are up for it."

It was a mistake and I accept it - Farrell

Meanwhile, Farrell says he is "very frustrated" and "gutted" to be missing England's first two pool matches, after an appeal hearing upheld the red card he was given against Wales last month.

"It was a mistake and people get stuff wrong sometimes, in this sport especially," he told BBC Sport.

"It was a split-second thing. I am not trying to make excuses, I am not moaning about anything that has gone on, I am saying it was a mistake and I accept it and let's move on."

Farrell added some "open and honest" conversations have taken place in the aftermath of England's chastening defeat by Fiji.

"If the players have got something to say they have always been encouraged to say it," he said. "But has that been more so off the back of a couple of losses? Maybe a bit, I don't know.

"We have a massive belief in what we can do as a team. We are looking forward to hopefully doing that on Saturday.

"It's a big, big game, played in a brilliant stadium, and I wish I was a part of it.

"I have massive confidence in the squad, because I know what this whole group is capable of, and I know that it is something that can turn pretty quickly.

"There has been a good feel to what we have been doing over the past few days and we need to make sure that builds up into the weekend."

England's Pool D fixtures

Saturday, 9 September: England v Argentina (Stade de Marseille), 20:00

Sunday, 17 September: England v Japan (Stade de Nice), 20:00

Saturday, 23 September: England v Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Saturday 7 October: England v Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:37

    Farrell is a serial offender, the way he talks you would think it was his first offence.

  • Comment posted by TP, today at 17:37

    Yeah, come on guys - can’t believe you’re writing them off after only three years of losing more than they win! Jeez.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 17:35

    England are going to shock the world tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Truth123, today at 17:34

    I don’t think it’s the players that have been written off, more like the way SB has sent them out to play. ‘Hard to beat’ hasn’t worked to date. It’s not getting the best out of the players and it’s not winning matches.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 17:33

  • Comment posted by Robbiemaw, today at 17:31

    Blaming Borthwick, Farrell, the RFU and whoever may be justifiable, but in my view the main reason for poor results is the underperforming and underpowered forward pack. Since the last world cup semi-final they've gone backwards - literally - and will simply be outmuscled by SA, Ireland, France, the ABs and others. No forward dominance means poor ball: backs have no chance.

  • Comment posted by Niall, today at 17:29

    It's not the players who have been written off, it is you Borthwick. Nice try at deflection though.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 17:29

    Maybe pick some talented new players. The old guard you have picked are well and truly written off - just like old battered cars and cars with no gas.

    Correctly written off:
    Daly, Farrell, May, Vuinipola, Itoje, Cole, Martin, Care, Malins

    Talented new models who should be playing;
    Murley, Mercer, Simmons, Quirke, Randall, Joseph, Northmore, Ojomoh

    I'm backing the lettuce.

  • Comment posted by Fordy, today at 17:26

    On their recent form, cannot S.B. see why people think that way.

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 17:25

    What did they do with the match fee after the Fiji game???

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:37

      U172022112003 replied:
      Same as the last time.

  • Comment posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 17:25

    Tournament rugby and being on the "easy" side of the draw could allow Eng to do much better than expected. Poor form and strange game plan may well come to nothing when the matches get underway - would not be surprised to see Eng in the semi finals

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 17:24

    I hope so or you are out of a job

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, today at 17:22

    It’s their job to play rugby. At least make it look like you are doing your jobs

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 17:25

      Just__Facts replied:
      They get paid either way.

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 17:21

    How many 'renewed determinations' have there been? 🤔 Nevertheless, I hope they click but as I've said before, not sure old age and treachery will overcome youth and skill.

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 17:19

    Out comes the charm offensive squad again. Getting tired of this. England have to realise 2 things
    1 Overall players are not good enough. We don't have one World Class player
    2 There simply is not enough time to turn this around
    Argentina is a must win game. Samoa are no pushovers so this is going to take one massive effort to get out of the Pool

    • Reply posted by Bzamora, today at 17:25

      Bzamora replied:
      Tom curry when fit

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 17:18

    Whatever happens at this World Cup, Borthwick needs to realise that a serious reboot is needed come the Six Nations. Selection, Strategy and style of play. Cannot watch another few years of us trying to play without the ball, the game will just lose fans

  • Comment posted by Dumnonia-exiteer, today at 17:18

    Farrell is the problem. When was the last time he created some magic on the pitch? Every back row forward will look at Farrell and target him because they will get a reaction.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:22

      U172022112003 replied:
      With him only having played 350+ professional games it's a surprise no back row forward has ever targeted him....

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 17:17

    One is very much looking forward to seeing England being eliminated from this tournament.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:18

      SD replied:
      Why is that?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:16

    Well in fairness the team collectively and individually have really under performed both in results and performance so it's not surprising if they get criticism.
    No doubt SAGE be along to put everyone right though 👍.

    England need to sort out tactics though, too much kicking and too much of it in wrong area.
    Kick for territory if nothing else on but don't kick it away in opposition 22!

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:16

    Which England Captain said “We might not be much good but at least we turn up”? Words which seem appropriate right now!

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 17:23

      Cornish Granite replied:
      John Pullin.....against Ireland during the troubles.

