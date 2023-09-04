Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Air Engineering Technician Jordan Gott has represented the UK Armed Forces side and England Under-18 Clubs & Schools sides.

Cornish Pirates have signed Royal Navy players Jordan Gott and Rhys Williams to one-year contracts.

Gott, 28, represented his home country Belgium in the European Championships and has played National League rugby for Taunton and Plymouth Albion.

Royal Marine Commando Williams, 29 from Bangor, previously represented the North Wales regional development team.

Both featured in Navy's first win over Army in 13 years at Twickenham in May, with Gott named player of the match.

Pirates' joint head coach Gavin Cattle told the club website: external-link "Jordan is a utility back, who will be an asset to the squad this year, he is a fine kicker who possesses a good skill set."

Joint head coach Alan Paver said: "Hooker, for us, is a critical position, and it is a pleasure to welcome Rhys to our fold. Besides this summer, he has trained with us briefly in the past and overall has a good insight as to what we are about."