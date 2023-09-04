Alex Brown made 235 appearances for Gloucester before retiring in 2013

Gloucester Rugby have appointed former England lock Alex Brown as chief executive officer.

The 44-year-old - who made 235 Gloucester appearances and won three England caps - has spent 10 years as part of their off-field management.

Most recently chief operating officer, Brown had been acting as interim CEO.

He told the club website: "It really is an honour to have been asked to lead Gloucester Rugby - it has been a huge part of my life for over 20 years."

Brown, who hung up his boots in 2013, said: "I want to thank the chairman and the board for placing their trust in me, and to all the Gloucester supporters for their kind words and well wishes since my interim appointment.

"I am confident that with a brilliant team around me, on and off the field, we can realise the potential of this great club. I am looking forward to continuing the excellent progress we have made over the past few months and to a successful season ahead."

Gloucester chairman, Martin St Quinton, said: "Alex has already made a significant impact, galvanising the club behind a shared vision and a desire to win both on and off the field. He is a very well-liked and well-respected individual, both at the club and across the sport, and he has the full support of the board."

First-team head coach George Skivington has been promoted to director of rugby, having responsibility over all playing matters, though his current role is unaffected.