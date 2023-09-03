Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Blaina-born David Watkins played for Ebbw Vale and Pontypool before joining Newport

David Watkins, who played for Wales at rugby union and rugby league as well as for each sport's British and Irish Lions teams, has died at the age of 81.

He won 21 Wales union caps from 1963-67 and 16 more at league, adding six each for the Lions in the 15-a-side game and their league counterparts.

Watkins starred at stand-off in both codes.

The Rugby Football League said Watkins would "be remembered as one of the best cross-code converts from Wales".

The governing body added: "He became a key figure in a golden era for the Salford club, making more than 400 appearances for the Red Devils, and scoring almost 3,000 points as they were crowned champions twice in the space of three seasons in the mid-1970s."

Wales Rugby League said: "Dai, as he was affectionately known, is recognised as one of the greatest Welshmen to have ever pulled on a rugby shirt."

On social media, external-link Newport RFC said: "We are extremely saddened to hear that David "Dai" Watkins, one of the greatest players the club has ever produced, has passed away."

Watkins rose to prominence in Wales after joining Newport RFC in 1961, helping them famously beat New Zealand 3-0 in 1963.

In 1967, when moving to the professional ranks of rugby league at Salford for £16,000, Watkins was barred from playing union.

He went on to produce mesmerising performances for Salford, Wales and Great Britain before moving into coaching.

Watkins guided GB to the 1977 World Cup final, in which they lost narrowly to Australia and went on to coach Wales, help found Cardiff Blue Dragons league team.

He returned to union as Newport team manager in 1992 before becoming chairman, the president.

More to follow.