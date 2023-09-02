Welsh club rugby results
From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results 2 September, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Admiral Men's National leagues
Division 2 East
Blackwood 26 - 10 Caldicot
Caerleon 24 - 0 Pill Harriers
Garndiffaith 67 - 5 Oakdale
Newport HSOB 20 - 22 Cwmbran
Usk 8 - 27 Croesyceiliog
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 49 - 10 Taffs Well
Gilfach Goch 7 - 59 Llanharan
Llanishen 11 - 41 Penarth
Llantrisant 20 - 27 Pentyrch
Llantwit Fardre 27 - 36 Cowbridge
Treharris 10 - 28 Cilfynydd
Division 2 North
Bro Ffestiniog 12 - 40 Colwyn Bay
Dinbych 45 - 19 Abergele
Nant Conwy II 33 - 22 Rhyl & District
Newtown 13 - 28 Shotton Steel
Welshpool 19 - 17 Bangor
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 18 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars
Bridgend Sports 24 - 21 Maesteg Celtic
Heol y Cyw 22 - 15 Pencoed
Porthcawl 38 - 14 Resolven
Vardre 26 - 17 Swansea Uplands
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic 25 - 20 Nantgaredig
Fishguard 24 - 15 Milford Haven
Loughor 22 - 18 Mumbles
Tenby United 23 - 17 St Clears
Tycroes 29 - 17 Pontyberem
Division 3 East
Abertysswg 14 - 17 Machen
Blaina 29 - 5 RTB Ebbw Vale
Chepstow 0 - 5 Fleur De Lys
Abandoned 10 mins - injury
Llanhilleth 20 - 42 Nantyglo
Rhymney 21 - 34 Abercarn
Division 3 East Central
Cardiff Quins 16 - 24 Penygraig
Fairwater 5 - 14 Canton
Old Illtydians 12 - 24 Tylorstown
Pontyclun 10 - 35 CR Cymry Caerdydd
St Albans 26 - 15 Llandaff
Wattstown 36 - 15 Treherbert
Division 3 North East
Bro Gwernant 22 - 33 Mold II
Dinbych II 26 - 27 COBRA II
Rhosllanerchrugog 23 - 17 Bala II
Ruthin II 56 - 21 Flint
Wrexham II 24 - 18 Llanidloes
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II 62 - 3 Rhyl & District II
Llandudno II P - P Dolgellau II
Menai Bridge 34 - 22 Colwyn Bay II
Pwllheli II 17 - 10 Porthmadog
Division 3 West Central
Abercrave 39 - 12 Nantymoel
Baglan P - P Cwmllynfell
Bryncethin 52 - 0 Tonmawr
Bryncoch 21 - 47 Neath Athletic
Cefn Cribwr 25 - 39 Cwmafan
Division 3 West A
Cardigan 34 - 3 St Davids
Haverfordwest 38 - 7 Neyland
Laugharne 25 - 19 Aberaeron
Llanybydder 7 - 74 Pembroke
Pembroke Dock Quins 45 - 15 Llangwm
Division 3 West B
Betws 20 - 15 Furnace United
Cefneithin 65 - 8 Tregaron
Llangadog 24 - 23 Llandeilo
New Dock Stars 40 - 12 Bynea
Trimsaran 46 - 14 Penygroes
Tumble 44 - 32 Llandybie
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 29 - 29 Crickhowell
Blackwood Stars 33 - 24 New Tredegar
Crumlin 24 - 5 St Julians HSOB
Gwernyfed 25 - 25 New Panteg
Hafodyrynys 24 - 30 Bettws
Whitehead 14 - 64 Newport Saracens
Division 4 East Central
Brackla 46 - 17 Ynysowen
Cefn Coed 23 - 9 Pontycymmer
Ferndale 5 - 29 Tonyrefail
Llandaff North 23 - 15 Caerau Ely
Llantwit Major 47 - 6 Old Penarthians
Division 4 West Central
Briton Ferry 48 - 14 Crynant
Glais 30 - 13 Alltwen
Maesteg P - P Glyncorrwg
Pontrhydyfen 3 - 49 Tonna
South Gower 58 - 15 Pontardawe
Division 5 East
Beaufort 16 - 21 Abersychan
Pontllanfraith 38 - 21 West Mon
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 10 - 18 Seven Sisters
Fall Bay 13 - 19 Cwmgwrach
Penlan 67 - 5 Pantyffynnon
Pontyates 26 - 19 Penybanc
Rhigos 13 - 18 Cwmtwrch
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United 12 - 41 Hartridge
Girling 15 - 34 Old Tyleryan
Magor P - P Trefil
Tredegar Ironsides 34 - 7 Trinant