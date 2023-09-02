Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's win edged them above Connacht into third place

Ulster ended an 11-year run without an interprovincial win with an impressive 36-14 victory away to Connacht in the third/fourth-place play-off.

Tries from Rachael McIlroy and India Daley gave the visitors a 14-0 interval lead at Musgrave Park.

Ella Durkan, captain Beth Cregan, Niamh Marley and Aishling O'Connell crossed for tries in the second half.

Ulster lost all three of this year's interprovincial games to Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

It meant they went into Saturday's third/fourth-place play-off looking for their first victory in the competition since they beat Connacht 18-5 in December 2012.

"That was just amazing out there," Ulster captain and player-of-the-match Beth Cregan told TG4 Sport.

"It's definitely been a long time coming. We have had a few draws in there and performances that we should have got wins from.

"It was a well-deserved by the girls. Every player has been calling to have more games in the interpros so it has been brilliant for us to get back in and try to change things.

"We have been trying to focus on nailing the details and keeping our discipline. We knew we had a performance like that in us."