Sheehan took part in Ireland's training session in Tours on Saturday

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says hooker Dan Sheehan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury.

Sheehan was a doubt for the World Cup after sustaining a sprained foot in Ireland's warm-up win over England two weeks ago.

Speaking from Ireland's World Cup base in Tours, Farrell also provided a positive update on how Jack Conan and Ronan Kelleher are recovering.

"He's flying it," Farrell said when asked about Leinster forward Sheehan.

"He's ahead of schedule to where he should be. So all things are pointing in a positive direction but at the stage that we're at, all things need to align.

"He's back running well ahead of schedule. It all starts off on AlterG [an anti-gravity treadmill] to see whether they can cope with running etc.

"He was back running last week, he was flying along yesterday with the physios and he's certainly bullish within himself and so are the medics as well."

Leinster back rower Conan has been a longer-term issue for Ireland, having injured his foot in their first World Cup warm-up game against Italy last month.

Leinster hooker Kelleher, 25, had been struggling with a hamstring problem before the squad departed for France.

"Jack trained yesterday and obviously end-stage rehab is always about being able to back it up the next day, so we'll see how that goes today," Farrell continued.

"Ronan was fit last week so he's certainly fit to go. He did a full session yesterday so he'll back that up today."

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign in Pool B when they take on Romania in Bordeaux next Saturday.