Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kelleher did not play any part in Ireland's three warm-up games because of a hamstring problem

2023 Rugby World Cup Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher says his body feels "unbelievably healthy" going into the Rugby World Cup after missing the warm-up games through injury.

The Leinster front row, 25, had been nursing a hamstring issue before being named in Andy Farrell's 33-man squad.

With Dan Sheehan "ahead of schedule", Kelleher's return to fitness is another boost for Ireland before Saturday's opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

"I'm fighting fit and ready to go," said Kelleher.

"I've been training fully and I'm just raring to get going now. I had a few little niggles there over the last couple of weeks.

"There's obviously two ways of looking at it. You'd be thinking 'maybe I haven't got a couple of games under the belt, which I would have liked', but at the same time my body feels unbelievably healthy, so it's great.

"You very rarely go into matches feeling 100% healthy. For me personally, first World Cup, really looking forward to it.

"It's been unfortunate really, just unlucky, but the medics have done some job getting us all back fit and it's just about staying on top of it now that we're out here."

Kelleher, who has 21 caps, ended 2021 as Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's first-choice hooker having been called up to train with the British and Irish Lions earlier that year.

However, a shoulder injury during the 2022 Six Nations defeat by France opened the door for his Leinster team-mate Sheehan.

Sheehan has been outstanding in Ireland's front row, and with Ulster's Rob Herring also available to Farrell, Kelleher admits he is fighting for the number two jersey.

"Maybe a little bit, yes," said Kelleher, who was speaking from Ireland's pool stages base in Tours after arriving in France on Thursday.

"But we know it's an 80-minute game. You're going to have to do a job. You know there's plenty of game time to go around.

Kelleher's Leinster team-mate Sheehan (right) has nailed down his place as Ireland's first-choice hooker over the last 18 months

"It's about making sure you're ready no matter if you're selected to start or if you're selected to come off the bench to finish strong. Everyone has a role to do in those 80 minutes.

"It can only be a positive thing for Irish rugby and us two as well that we're constantly driving each other on and competing for that number two jersey."

In addition to Kelleher and Sheehan, prop Dave Kilcoyne and back-rower Jack Conan have been nursing injuries in the build-up to the World Cup.

But speaking on Monday, Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty said that none of the 33-man squad have been ruled out of Saturday's Pool B encounter with Romania.

"No one is ruled out and we'll see how things go over the next couple of days," he said.

"We've got some brilliant people assisting the fellas through their programmes and we've got a healthy group.

"We're so lucky to have such talented hookers. They're aware that they're in a competition with each other. It's always been that way."