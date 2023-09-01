Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kyle Eastmond (right) is a former dual-code England international who started his career playing rugby league

Former England centre Kyle Eastmond has joined the Jersey Reds coaching staff.

The 34-year-old - who played for Bath, Wasps and Leicester - will assist the squad as they prepare to defend their Championship crown this season.

"We are excited that he's bringing an extra layer of detail to the group," director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"He's at the start of his journey into coaching and the players have responded very enthusiastically to working with him during the past couple of weeks."

Eastmond played six times for England's rugby union side and won four caps internationally in rugby league, during his time with St Helens.

Meanwhile, Jersey Reds assistant coach Tom Williams has left the club and joined Premiership side Newcastle Falcons as transition coach, working with the team's younger players as they move into the senior ranks.

The 32-year-old former Cardiff Blues and Scarlets player has been with the Championship Reds for four years.

"We'd like to thank him for his contribution to the Reds and wish him all the best for the move to Newcastle," Biljon added.

Jersey Reds get their new season under way against London Scottish on 10 September, as part of the opening weekend of the Premiership Cup.