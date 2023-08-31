Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton answers questions from reporters before boarding the plane to France with the Ireland squad

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said he is "itching to go" after a lengthy spell on the sidelines as the team departed for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Sexton has not played since the Six Nations because of injury and suspension.

The 38-year-old fly-half will retire after the World Cup.

"It's been a long time since I've played a game," said Sexton, who is set to play at his fourth World Cup.

"Obviously I'm trying to take it day by day and focus on my training over the next few days and hopefully I'll be involved in some capacity over the next week. I'm itching to get going, yeah."

Sexton is available for Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania on 9 September having last played against England on 18 March as Andy Farrell's side sealed the Grand Slam.

The 2018 world player of the year injured his groin in that game, meaning he missed Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle in May.

After that game, Sexton's heated exchange with referee Jaco Peyper resulted in a three-game suspension for the out-half, forcing him to miss Ireland's World Cup warm-up wins over Italy, England and Samoa.

Last week, while admitting the protracted disciplinary process was frustrating, Sexton said he regretted his actions.

While Sexton's prolonged absence from competitive action is not ideal for the world's number one side, Ireland approach the World Cup on the back of a 13-Test winning run stretching back to last summer's series against the All Blacks.

Ireland will be based in Tours and play pool matches in Bordeaux, Nantes and Paris

Asked if Ireland are as well prepared for a World Cup as they have ever been, Sexton said: "Time will tell. The proof will be in how we perform and the results that we get.

"At the moment, we feel in a good place but we've got to go and do it now."

He added: "We're a very close group. We've built that over the last four years. Our initial thoughts was 'we're gutted for Cian [Healy]', that's where we've been. But once we get out there now, as far as I know Cian's doing really well, and it's made us feel a bit better.

"We're all systems go now. We're looking forward to a huge tournament ahead."

Ireland have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals in nine previous World Cups, with Sexton a part of the disappointing 2019 campaign in Japan.

"Well, I've just ditched the rituals that we used in the last three World Cups and tried to create something new for this one," Sexton quipped when asked if he has any specific pre-tournament rituals.

"We are determined to do well. We know we have an incredibly tough group with an incredibly tough draw beyond that, so if we can get past our group we know it's all to do and we're looking forward to it."

After launching their World Cup bid against Romania, Ireland face Tonga, South Africa and Scotland in Pool B.