Wales lost to World Champions South Africa in their final World Cup warm-up game after a win and a loss against England

Rugby World Cup 2023: France v Wales Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales kick off their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday, 10 September - but who would you pick for the opening pool game?

Wales coach Warren Gatland's 33-strong squad includes 16 players who have not been involved at a World Cup before.

The opening game against Fiji could be pivotal to Wales' chances of making the knockout stages in France.

And this is your chance to share who you think should be in Gatland's XV to be named on Friday.

After a disappointing Six Nations and a mixed World Cup build-up over the summer there are plenty of questions to be answered.

Gone are Wales' stellar performers from past tournaments such as Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

And co-captains Jac Morgan and hooker Dewi Lake lead a squad which has a number of injury worries.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau and fly-half Gareth Anscombe were unavailable for the summer internationals which saw hookers Lake and Ryan Elias, plus lock Dafydd Jenkins, suffer injuries against England.

Fly-half Dan Biggar and full-back Liam Williams pulled out of the South Africa defeat as a precaution with minor problems.

