Ethan Lewis is a former Wales Under-20s hooker

Ospreys have signed former Cardiff hooker Ethan Lewis.

The 29-year-old was most recently at Saracens where he played 25 times in a two-year spell with the English champions, including 14 appearances in the Premiership.

Following Scott Baldwin's retirement, Ospreys were looking for a hooker to supplement Wales internationals Dewi Lake and Sam Parry.

"It's great to be back in Wales with the Ospreys," said Lewis.

"I've improved my game in my time at the Saracens, which I'm grateful for. But now it's time for me to embrace a new challenge and further my development with the Ospreys.

"There's some big competition and quality in every position here, especially in the hooker role, and I'm looking forward to getting started.

"I can't wait to pull on the Ospreys jersey and to hopefully help the team achieve its ambitions."

Lewis, who was released from Saracens at the end of the 2022-23 season, previously made more than 60 appearances for Cardiff.

"Ethan adds some much-needed depth at the hooker role and we know he can make a positive contribution," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"He's improved a lot during his time with the Saracens and we're hoping he can bring those experiences here and pass on some of that knowledge to our younger players coming up."