Wales' opening game at the Rugby World Cup will be live on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, online and via the BBC Sport app.

Warren Gatland's side face Fiji on Sunday, 10 September at 20:00 BST, then Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

New series, programmes, podcasts and content will launch this month in the build-up to, and during, the tournament.

BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru will also have new shows.

The Scrum V team will have a Rugby World Cup edition of its podcast featuring former Wales international Josh Navidi, which will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

A vodcast will also be available with some viewers able to watch some episodes on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Highlights on BBC One Wales include a new access-all-areas documentary with Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit, which will be broadcast on Monday, 4 September at 21:00 BST.

There is a new series of Pizza Boys, who will be feasting their way across France in a World Cup adventure.

Online, on the BBC Sport app and on social media, fans will be able to follow all of the action with up to date news, features, videos and columns written by Wales squad players.

BBC Radio Wales

BBC Radio Wales will have coverage of all Wales' World Cup games with commentary from Gareth Rhys Owen, James Hook, Navidi and Nicky Robinson, with contributions from Ceri Coleman-Phillips.

There will also be phone-in specials on Mondays after each game, all the news from France on Radio Wales Sport and daily updates on Radio Wales Breakfast and Drive.

Elsewhere on the station, former Wales star Scott Quinnell will present his diary from the World Cup with Welsh fans on Scott Quinnell's Tour de Fans.

Comedian Gary Slaymaker will present an alternative history of the competition in Ruck & Rolland, Mike Bubbins will be fronting a new comedy sports panel show called The Ref's Mike and there will be colourful updates on World Cup Wynne Evans.

BBC Radio Cymru

BBC Radio Cymru will have coverage of all of Wales' fixtures throughout the World Cup with Cennydd Davies, Caryl James, Nicky Robinson and Emyr Lewis.

The station will also be investigating the issue of concussion in rugby as Dewi Llwyd follows Dr Gareth Lloyd Jones, the doctor who assesses Wales and Cardiff rugby players for concussion, in Y Meddyg Rygbi (the rugby doctor).

Additionally, an audio version of Lauren Jenkins' podcast Allez Les Rouge will be available on BBC Sounds in collaboration with S4C. There will also be updates in Dros Frecwast, Dros Ginio and Post Prynhawn.

TV and BBC iPlayer

On TV and BBC iPlayer, viewers will be treated to two new programmes kicking off on BBC One Wales.

In exclusive-access documentary Being Louis Rees-Zammit, audiences will discover what it's like to be Welsh rugby's new superstar when you're only 22.

The Pizza Boys will return for a new series - Pizza Boys: World Cup Adventure - to give fans a taste of what to expect from each of the cities hosting Wales' group games. They'll be hitting the road to explore Nantes, Bordeaux, Nice and Lyon, as well as Paris, across five episodes.

Digital and online

Fans can follow Wales along every step of the way on the BBC Sport app and online with BBC Sport Wales.

In addition to live text pages and match reports on all games, there will be daily content including news, features, videos, blogs and columns written by members of the Wales squad, not to mention a wealth of social media content during the build-up and throughout the World Cup.

The World Cup Rewind series also offers weekly Sunday reads in the build-up to the first kick-off.

News

BBC Wales News and Cymru Fyw will have all the daily updates, as well as features throughout the competition and there will be news coverage of all the games.

Newyddion S4C and Wales Today will be live from France and the radio stations will also be covering every aspect of the World Cup.

Wales' World Cup Pool C fixture list

All times are BST unless stated and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Sunday, 10 September

Wales v Fiji (Stade de Bordeaux), 20:00

Saturday, 16 September

Wales v Portugal (Stade de Nice), 16:45

Sunday, 24 September

Wales v Australia (OL Stadium), 20:00

Saturday, 7 October

Wales v Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire), 14:00

Knockout fixtures

Saturday, 14 October

Quarter-final 1: Winner Pool C v runner-up Pool D (Stade de Marseille), 16:00

Quarter-final 2: Winner Pool B v runner-up Pool A (Stade de France), 20:00

Sunday, 15 October

Quarter-final 3: Winner Pool D v runner-up Pool C (Stade de Marseille), 16:00

Quarter-final 4: Winner Pool 4 v runner-up Pool B (Stade de France), 20:00

Friday, 20 October

Semi-final 1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner (Stade de France), 20:00

Saturday, 21 October

Semi-final 2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner (Stade de France), 20:00

Friday, 27 October

Third-place match (Stade de France), 20:00

Saturday, 28 October

Final (Stade de France), 20:00