Dan Biggar talks to the Wales squad following the defeat against England at Twickenham in 2023

Fly-half Dan Biggar hopes Wales can surprise people at his final World Cup before international retirement.

Biggar, 33, has announced he will stop playing for Wales after the global tournament in France.

"Hopefully we are on the right side of the draw and we can surprise a few people," said Biggar.

"That's ultimately what it will be because nobody is expecting us to do well. We are happy to be under the radar."

Biggar is preparing for a third World Cup after helping Warren Gatland's side reach the quarter-final in 2015 and semi-finals four years later with South Africa knocking Wales out of both tournaments.

Wales face Fiji in the 2023 Pool C opener on 10 September in Bordeaux, before further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Fiji are the highest world ranked side in the pool going into the tournament with a current seventh place position compared to Australia (ninth) and Wales (10th).

This comes after an impressive build-up which culminated in Fiji defeating England at Twickenham for the first time.

In contrast, Wales finished their pre-season programme with a 52-16 defeat against world champions South Africa.

Biggar admits the Fiji fixture will prove pivotal with two sides qualifying from the group for the quarter-finals.

"Everything we are doing is catered for Fiji in Bordeaux for a week Sunday," said Biggar.

"The warm-up games were there for a purpose. Everybody was disappointed with the way the South African game went but from that day, everything is factored into what will happen in Bordeaux.

"Four years ago we were in a very different place going into the World Cup, so we could almost plot our way through more.

"This time around because of where Fiji have come through and levels they have hit, everything hinges on that first game."

The Wales squad for the 2023 World Cup

Biggar insisted Fiji's win over England does not affect Wales' preparations.

"That game has not made much difference to how we were approaching Fiji," said Biggar.

"If you look across the park at Fiji, they have some incredibly strong and gifted athletes but what they have done over the last few games is look more solid and they finished the game strongly against England.

"The week before France put a good template of solid rugby against a Fiji team who want something to hit. It is really simple.

"We know our set-piece needs to be good, we need to kick accurately, chase every ball and close every bit of space. How often can we do the basics really well? That's what the top sides do."

Biggar believes Wales might have developed underdog status.

"Quite rightly Fiji deserve all the credit they are getting at the minute, they are an incredibly good team but that can work in our favour," said Biggar.

"It gives us a chance to worry about ourselves. Everybody is talking about Fiji at the minute and perhaps they go in as favourites.

"Not many people are probably expecting us to beat Fiji and that's fine. It's great to go under the radar and enjoy working hard as we have done over the last few months."

Wales finished fifth in the 2023 Six Nations in a turbulent tournament on and off the field but have spent three months preparing for the World Cup, including gruelling training camps in Switzerland and Turkey.

"We have always been a lot better when we have spent more time together and the confidence compared to the Six Nations is way higher," said Biggar.

"Am I sitting here now and saying are we going to win the World Cup? No, I am not saying that.

"Are we confident we can get out the group? Absolutely, 100%. Otherwise we might as well not bother getting on the plane on Sunday.

"We are going about our business and in the pool we are in, it's almost knockout rugby from day one.

"The first port of call is making sure we get out of the group. That's an absolute minimum we have to set ourselves.

"Do we then believe we can beat England, Argentina, Japan or Samoa on the day in a quarter-final? Yes.

"So if we believe we can get out of the group and beat any of the four teams in the other pool, all of sudden we are in a semi-final. We saw how close we were to getting to a final four years ago."

Dan Biggar has played 109 Tests for Wales since making his debut as a 19-year-old against Canada in 2008 and has won three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam

Biggar has vowed to show the same attitude at his third World Cup as he has demonstrated during his 15-year international career.

"I am not going to change how I approach the game just because this is my final tournament," said Biggar, who has also played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

"I want to enjoy what will hopefully be the next seven or eight weeks. I just want to make sure I go out the same way as I came in, fighting for everything and trying to influence the team."

Biggar, who will continue to play for his French club Toulon whom he joined in November 2022, is expecting France to host a top tournament.

"This World Cup is going to be the best one for a long time," said Biggar.

"If you look at how many teams can win it, are under the radar and being written off and how much of a wave French rugby is riding at the moment, it has everything.

"I know how incredible the atmospheres are going to be at games and how the French public love rugby. I can't wait."