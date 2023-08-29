Richie Gray has worked with both the Scotland and South African national teams

Former South Africa breakdown coach Richie Gray says that, while the Springboks are big favourites to defeat Scotland in their World Cup opener, the world champions are not unbeatable.

Gray was part of the South Africa coaching team at the 2015 World Cup.

And he says the Scots must look to emulate the Japan side who shocked the Springboks in their opening match of that tournament.

"They've got to do a Japan," Gray told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"I remember after we were defeated by the Japanese, Eddie [Jones, Japan's head coach at the time] was talking about one-second rucks, the speed of the game and trying to keep it at a high intensity.

"Scotland have got a massive task to take on South Africa and beat them, but everybody is beatable.

"It's just going to be the game plan that Scotland go out and use and it's going to need every one of those players being at the top of their game for that 80 minutes - and the bench."

The sides meet in Marseille in 10 September in their Pool B opener.

The Boks have delivered a statement of intent in their pre-tournament warm-up matches, crushing Wales in Cardiff before inflicting a record defeat on New Zealand at Twickenham.

The World Cup holders seem to have hit form at just the right time, but Gray believes the Springboks will respect the threat Scotland pose and will have learned the lessons after that shock defeat by Japan eight years ago.

"There will be massive respect," said Gray, who is currently working with French club Toulon having previously assisted Vern Cotter at Scotland, Montpellier and Fiji.

"It's a World Cup and you go back to that Japan Test. I know that has been used any time a Springboks team is getting slightly complacent.

"It's made for it again - first game up, Scotland versus South Africa. Nobody is giving Scotland a chance to beat the Springboks, so it's got that feel about it. Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber - if there's two coaches out there that won't allow that to happen, it's that pair.

"Scotland are going to have to cope with power. The huge challenge for Scotland is how they are going to play against that.

"They're going to have to move South Africa around, they're going to have to have every trick in the book, to have two or three really good special plays. Finn [Russell] is going to have to be on form.

"You're going to have to mix it up as much as you can and keep the pace of the game as high as you can for as long as you can."