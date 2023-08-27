Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Damian Penaud scored two second-half tries as France beat Australia in Paris

World Cup warm-up: France v Australia France (16) 41 Tries: Danty, Penaud 2, Villiere Con: Ramos 2, Jaminet Pen: Ramos 4, Jaminet Australia (5) 17 Tries: Nawaqanitawase, McReight, Vunivalu Con: Gordon

France completed preparations for their home World Cup with a classy win as Australia's troubles continued.

Damian Penaud scored twice in the second half after Jonathan Danty's early try at Stade de France in Paris.

Gabin Villiere also crossed for France, who will begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on 8 September.

Australia remain winless in Eddie Jones' second term in charge despite Mark Nawaqanitawase, Fraser McReight and Suliasi Vunivalu tries.

If this was the final dress rehearsal before Les Blues return to the national stadium to open the highly-anticipated tournament against the All Blacks, the Parisian crowd will be expecting some show.

France scored 41 points, yet they had chances to score many more against a spirited Wallabies side led by experienced lock Will Skelton.

Fabien Galthie's side have been far from their sparkling best as they have tinkered with the line-up during their warm-up schedule, tasting defeat in Scotland before beating them at home and cruising past Fiji.

Influential fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury and Galthie is hoping for Anthony Jelonch and Cyril Baille to recover from injuries to be able to feature during the tournament after naming them in his final squad.

But facing the Wallabies was the side many would expect the France coach to deploy against New Zealand, who are also among the pre-tournament favourites, with the likes of skipper Antoine Dupont and full-back Thomas Ramos returning to the team.

Danty, one of five to retain his place in the French starting line-up, powered his way through Australia's rookie fly-half Carter Gordon to open the scoring.

The Wallabies hit back through Nawaqanitawase after some neat passing in midfield, but Thomas Ramos' assured boot edged France into an 11-point lead at the interval.

The full-back added another penalty after the break before France captain Antoine Dupont picked out Penaud for his first try with a dinked crossfield kick in the wing's hands.

Australia played with intent and reduced the deficit despite losing Vunivalu to the sin-bin as McReight ran a powerful line to score under the posts.

But Ramos kept France out of distance from the tee and wing Villiere produced a fine finish in the corner, despite two Australia defenders for company, to stamp further control on the contest.

The prolific Penaud then stretched his try-scoring run to 22 in 26 Tests after chasing his own chip to entertain the crowd further.

Vunivalu scored a late consolation for Australia, who have lost their last five games under Jones and begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 9 September.

Jones led England to the World Cup final four years ago but remains under pressure in his second stint as Wallabies coach with results going against his side, and omitting seasoned internationals Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper from his squad.

Line-ups

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Jalibert, Dupont (capt); Gros, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Taofifenua, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Woki, Boudehent, Couilloud, Jaminet.

Australia: Kellaway, Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Foketi, Vunivalu; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Arnold, Skelton (capt), Hooper, McReight, Valetini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Nonggorr, Philip, Leota, Gleeson, Fines-Leleiwasa, Donaldson.