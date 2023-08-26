Close menu

Scotland 33-6 Georgia: Hosts make Gerard Butler smile, but menacing South Africa await

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Gerard Butler at Murrayfield
Gerard Butler eventually had plenty to smile about at Murrayfield

As the 34th man in Scotland's World Cup squad, Gerard Butler was at Murrayfield on Saturday, a Hollywood luminary sitting in the stand with a smile on his face despite the dreariness of the action in a tepid opening half, an acting performance so convincing it might go down as one of his finest since Machine Gun Preacher.

This was supposed to be Scotland's tumultuous farewell to Edinburgh before storming off to France but it was not exactly that. It improved considerably as Georgia grew tired and Scotland's fitness, accuracy and power took hold and there was a lusty goodbye from the fans, who never stop dreaming.

But if South Africa were watching, ahead of the big one in Marseille on 10 September, they likely had their feet up and cigars out.

They will show respect and all that but will believe they have nothing to fear from Scotland. That will not be exclusive to Scotland, of course. After their humbling of New Zealand on Friday night at Twickenham, the Springboks will not be sweating it all that much, no matter who's down the other end. Scotland, Ireland, France, New Zealand again. Whatever.

If there was a hope before Friday that Scotland might catch the Boks cold in game one of the World Cup then the Boks trampled that notion underfoot against the beleaguered All Blacks. It was as big an evisceration as can have been seen between two major nations, a historic shoeing, a display of unbelievable power that sends South Africa to France with an increased aura while ensuring that the previously buoyant Kiwis turn up like lost lambs.

If New Zealand are being blasted to the highest heavens by this lot then how on earth can Scotland compete? South Africa's game has evolved. They have monsters but they also have mavericks, players in the back line with pace and devilment and a licence to play. They look a terrifying prospect with and without the ball. A complete side that look to be timing their run just right.

In that context, there was not a lot that Scotland could do against Georgia that would have worked as a statement to South Africa. A 50-pointer would hardly have made the Boks blink. What have you got to be worried about when you have eight world-class forwards starting and another seven on the bench?

Scotland take small step back

Scotland took a long time to get going against Georgia, which was worrying. They have played some wondrous stuff in two games against France in recent weeks but there was none of that here until early in the second half when they started to turn the screw.

It was disjointed and a distance away from anything resembling their best stuff. Two visits to the Georgia 22 in the first 40 minutes and zero points, problems at the breakdown, 46 minutes to land their first blow - if it was a Butler movie it was less The Game Of Their Lives and more The Ugly Truth.

Duhan van der Merwe scores a try for Scotland against Georgia
Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries in Scotland's win

Everything that Scotland did - a close to first choice 23 at that - had to be seen in the context not of Georgia but of South Africa. Scotland's performances have improved game on game, from Italy to France at home and then France away.

This was a small step back despite the five-try, 33-point second half, Duhan van der Merwe scoring his 19th and 20th Test tries and Kyle Steyn scoring his ninth in only his 13th Test.

There was lots of good in it, lots to reinforce the view that Scotland are progressing, which they unquestionably are. Put them in the other half of the draw and they could make the World Cup semi-finals.

But one cannot get away from the wretchedness of that draw - the self-defeating lunacy of World Rugby conducting it years before they had to, thereby ensuring the best sides on the planet are on one side of it and the rest are on the other.

If Uefa and Fifa can make a draw for their major tournaments less than a year out then why not World Rugby? It's a spilt milk argument now.

Rugby assassins South Africa lie in wait

That first half was troubling at Murrayfield. Repeat it against the Boks and the game is over. It just is. They are rugby assassins. They have no mercy. When they launched, in unison, their seven new forwards from the bench five minutes into the second half against the All Blacks they may as well have played out an evil laugh over the public address system at Twickenham because that's what it was. A tactic designed to humiliate - and it worked.

Scotland are next on South Africa's radar. Gregor Townsend's template is All Black-esque, that's the way he wants to play - at pace, with dynamism and skill and unpredictability. Can that succeed in the land of the beasts? Can the Scots do what the All Blacks could not?

There were, of course, only 14 All Blacks for large parts of Friday night, but the tone was well set when it was 15 versus 15. Dominance had been established. The Boks were always winning, it was just a question of by how many.

So, next stop Nice for Scotland, then onwards to Marseille and what many will see as rugby's current version of Mission: Impossible.

The fans will travel with a hope laced with reality. It was ever thus. But miracles happen, right?

Comments

Join the conversation

318 comments

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 08:00

    Well there's a cheerful article & TE seems more excited about Gerard Butler being there than the rugby!
    So despite some of the good performances against France one poor half vs Georgia & it's doom n gloom? SA obviously a challenge but Scotland have a bit of maverick about them too. Pob lwc yr Alban

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:55

      flibb replied:
      Growing the game, hopalong.

      As you know all the kids love Gerard Butler!

  • Comment posted by Pragmatist, today at 09:01

    This has been driving me up the wall. Scotland weren't poor in the first half. The game was to play fast and tire the Georgians out. That's exactly what they did. It was a professional and sensible tactic that won them the game comfortably. Georgia are a good team and Scotland were smart about it.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:03

      flibb replied:
      Tbh it looked more like trying to score a few quick fire tries so he could bring the reserves in at half time. He had to wait until they got the second try until he did that.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 08:07

    The heading was Scotland v Georgia, then you write an article bout SA!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:28

      flibb replied:
      Tbf why wouldn’t they be living rent free in Scottish heads after their performance on Friday vs the All Blacks!?

  • Comment posted by Brawbaw, today at 08:51

    Usually I like Tom English articles but this is drivel. Close to first choice side? I make it 6 or 7 short. Making assumptions based on one game? SA played nearly all the NZ game playing 14, sometimes 13. This weekends games don’t make me any more/less confident ahead of the first RWC game.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 08:58

      Obsen replied:
      Good point about SA. But for me, that was one of the best performances by SA. Good upfront, defensively excellent and some great work from the backs. Scotland will need to up their game from yesterday. And also start way better than they did in 2019.

  • Comment posted by ovalball, today at 09:08

    I tried to read this article about the Scotland Georgia match

    But some how it's turned into a love in of South African rugby

    Which is quite annoying

    Well played Scotland good result, best of luck in the world Cup

  • Comment posted by johno78, today at 07:59

    Good 2nd half performance, Georgia are a decent team team who have put in some good performances against Tier 1nations recently. SA will be too strong but against Ireland I think we will have a chance.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:55

      flibb replied:
      Definitely a chance.

      Ireland get away with so much at the breakdown though and Scotlands game relies on quick ball out wide, securing ball with punchy ruck clearances often done back outside backs.
      It’s almost a case of complete opposites with these teams and unfortunately the leeway Ireland are granted by referees means I can’t see how Scotland get the quick ball they need.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 08:05

    Tough group but we have a chance of getting through. Need intensity for full 80 minutes… can’t afford not to turn up for a 40 minutes. A bit of luck also would be nice. Cmon Scotland… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:57

      flibb replied:
      I don’t think any team could play that way for 80 minutes.

      France have built their success on a huge first half effort, followed by a second and third shove at the very start and end of the second halves of their games.

      A lot of the more physical teams seem to be trying to follow suit.

      For Scotland to run the ball for 80mins and succeed, the planets need to align.

  • Comment posted by brian , today at 08:39

    Some people, in particular journos, make it sound as if the cup ought to be handed over to the Springboks right away, no need for a tournament,

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 08:46

      JimmyC replied:
      … particularly SA pundits.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 09:13

    Also, thought Dempsey should have gotten player of the match. He was immense and will be the starting Number 8 against SA.

    • Reply posted by Amad Ick, today at 09:22

      Amad Ick replied:
      Van Der Merwe caught the ball twice for scores and ran a lot in empty space. John Barclay loves the Duhan hype train. As do Jonny Sexton and Andy Farrell as they'll expose him defensively yet again.

  • Comment posted by kinsang, today at 08:16

    All teams have a poor performance in them, as both Scot and Ire have shown in this final round of matches. Both haven't suddenly become poor overnight. And as impressive as S Afr were, ultimately the 'real stuff' starts in couple weeks time. This article smells of, I'll play down Scotland chances and that will get a few hits. S Afr were always favs for the match, but Scot have a decent chance.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:58

      flibb replied:
      Scotland played much worse against Italy tbf. Since then they’ve put in similar sort of performances with slow starts where they’re outplayed followed by coming good and getting tries in the second when the opposition tired.

      There’s definitely something to be said for Scotland matching Frances ability, and the same again vs Georgia.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 07:57

    Scotland will be alright. Every chance of getting out of the tough group. They didn’t need to prove anything. They won easily in the end.
    Good luck to them.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:52

      flibb replied:
      Admire the optimism but I just can’t see it tbh. Outside chance, not every chance.

      Tbf to Townsend he has stuck to his guns about this harem scarem wide-wide rugby and no team will enjoy playing against that after the 50th minute.

      But it didn’t work in 2019, or in the six nations for 7 attempts.

      And it might be no good what you do late on if you’re 3 scores down after those 50 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 08:23

    Against SA, Scotland will need an 80 minute performance. Georgia stifled Scotland in the first half. Thankfully Scotland clicked in the second. The subs made a difference. Thought Healy did well. He has some boot on him. Thankfully no injuries and no red cards.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:48

      SD replied:
      Scotland were always going to win and win well I thought so as you say no injuries or cards was the key thing.

      Going on how Samoa played I think Ireland have definite chance against them.

      Can't say same for England v Samoa!

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 08:15

    This is GEORGIAAAAAAAAAAA!

  • Comment posted by john, today at 08:24

    Depends whether scotland learned from the first half. You have to make a few tough yards before you throw it wide. I actually think that the first half mistakes will have strengthened scotland's chances.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:26

      flibb replied:
      It’s been 7 years of this in all fairness.

      You’d hope Toonie has something more pragmatic up his sleeve that he’s held back but almost certainly not.

  • Comment posted by RichardJT, today at 07:59

    Scotland pretty much dominated the game but lack of accuracy and control in the first half let them down. Credit Georgia they came out and stretched every sinew to make an impact but by the end had fallen away. Well done Scotland.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 10:55

      flibb replied:
      6-0 down at half time and weren’t looking dominant.

  • Comment posted by Sandy Lane, today at 09:29

    It's a bit like yourself Tom. A game of two halves !!! Sometimes you are on the money and others you just appear to be all over the place. We know SA are going to be mightily tough but with two weeks to go why can't you just let us enjoy the build up. I think your ramblings would be much more suited to English rugby.

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 08:43

    Bit concerned that Scotland have only turned up in second half in all their warm up matches.

    Agree need to sort the RWC draw in future.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 08:53

      blues1959 replied:
      I sure one day they can do it so that it suits you and the teams you want to play! Whatever happens you need to beat the best at sometime in the tournament!

  • Comment posted by kiwifella, today at 10:17

    Ha I didnt know Gerard was a Rugby fan but good game by Scotland .. Whilst Springbok were good against ABs its to be remebered they were beaten by 15 points by the same team 2 weeks ago ..I am picking they will not do as well again. Go Scotland I will be barracking for you and would not be at all surprised if Scotland won.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 10:25

      flibb replied:
      There’s no way that game goes the same way in a RWC knockout.

      Was a great spectacle all the same.

      Best game Twickers has seen for many a year!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 10:37

    Well done Scotland and they can be happy with their preparations for the RWC. Most certainly the first half was challenging as Georgia were resilient but Scotland cut loose in the second period with some superb tries. South Africa await at the RWC and Scotland can be confident they are prepared to give 100%. As an Ireland fan and fellow Celt, I wish them well. All to play for to both qualify!

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 10:50

      Obsen replied:
      Cheers. Same to Ireland, except when they play Scotland ;)

  • Comment posted by blaasagusim, today at 11:05

    Scotland’s transfer strategy has been poor the last few seasons, should’ve been in the market for 3 or 4 new SA front row recruits

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 11:07

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      …if they’re good enough and eligible, we’ll take them!

      Just like EVERY other test rugby team…

