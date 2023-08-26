Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Fiji's first win against England was a fifth defeat in six matches for Steve Borthwick's' side

Fiji say their attention will not deviate from the World Cup opening match against Wales despite making history against England at Twickenham.

Fiji celebrated a first win against England in front of Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

The two sides face each other in Bordeaux on 10 September.

"We have been preparing for 10 September, that has been our goal since the start," said Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui.

"Their [Wales] coaching staff was here watching so they are obviously preparing for that match and we will be preparing for it as well.

"They will look at some of the things we did today and target some of those areas.

"I think it's going to be a great match and we have been looking forward to it."

Fiji have enjoyed an encouraging build-up with victories over Samoa, Tonga and Japan, a defeat against France before this epic win over England.

Fiji have risen to provisional seventh in the world rankings depending on how Australia fare against France on Sunday with Wales languishing in 10th place.

Raiwalui believes there is more to come from a Fiji side who will also face Australia, Portugal and Georgia in the pool.

"It was not the complete performance, there is more to come from us," added Raiwalui.

"We are still making a couple of mistakes we need to work on but I think we have made huge progression in the two months we have been together.

"It has been a good journey. It's a proud day for us to beat a very good England team away at Twickenham.

"The result is good, huge pride in the team and the way they have prepared.

"We knew the areas teams would come against us. We've done three or four sessions per day at times, we've taken them to the limit and they've come through.

"There's a very good team spirit at the moment and a good feeling within the group."