England will head to the World Cup having lost three of their four warm-up games to Wales, Ireland and Fiji

England coach Steve Borthwick said there is "no doubt" his side will progress after their Rugby World Cup preparations ended with defeat by Fiji.

Fiji's first ever win over England was a far-from-ideal final outing before their World Cup opener against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

The 30-22 loss was England's fifth defeat in their past six matches.

"I am very confident in the ability of everybody around the England team," Borthwick told Amazon Prime.

"I see a group of people who are incredibly passionate and desperate for England to do well. I have no doubt this team will progress from this point."

England have lost three out of their four warm-up games heading into the World Cup, with Borthwick having won only three games out of a possible nine since taking over from Eddie Jones in December.

Borthwick, who, prior to taking over from Jones, won the Premiership title with Leicester Tigers, has had less than a year to prepare for the World Cup.

"We knew and we know this is a challenge," Borthwick added.

"I am surrounded by people, players, coaches and management who thrive under the challenge. In two weeks' time, we play Argentina and my job is to ensure the team is right to get the best result against them."

The 43-year-old was capped 57 times by England as a player, captaining the side from 2008-2010, and was part of the squad that reached the 2007 World Cup final, losing to South Africa.

"I have been in England squads where it wasn't stuck together, that is not this team," he added. "This is a team that sticks together and is desperate to do well.

"It is clear what we have to get it right in two weeks' time against Argentina as we know that is going to be a huge game."

England also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in their pool, with a potential quarter-final against Wales, Australia or Fiji to follow.