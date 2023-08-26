Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aishling O'Connell scored Ulster's first try of the match against Connacht

Women's interpros: Connacht v Ulster Ulster (17) 24 Tries: O'Connell, Durkan, Cregan, Cassidy Cons: Durkan 2 Connacht (14) 29 Tries: Brady, Fenton, Ryder 2, O'Loughlin Cons: Fowley 2

Ulster's wait for a first interprovincial win since 2012 goes on after they fell to a 29-24 defeat by Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway.

Aishling O'Connell's early try helped Ulster lead 17-14 at the break as they bid to end their duck.

However, Connacht pulled away in the second half with three tries to secure a bonus-point victory.

It was Ulster's third straight defeat having previously lost to Munster and Leinster earlier this month.

Ulster took the lead after eight minutes through Aishling O'Connell's try after a wave of early pressure on the Connacht defence, with Ella Durkan converting to give Ulster the perfect start.

However, Connacht immediately responded through a lineout maul, resulting in a Lily Brady try in the 13th minute.

Captain Nicole Fowley's conversion brought the sides level before Connacht went ahead through a well-worked try finished off by Orla Fenton and once more converted by Fowley.

The visitors responded positively by mounting pressure on the Connacht back line resulting in a yellow card for Connacht's Meabh Deely on the 26-minute mark.

With Connacht down to 14 players, Ulster took the opportunity to pull back a try through Ella Durkan following a penetrating run from Emma Jordan, with Beth Cregan's try giving the northern province a three-point advantage at the midpoint.

While a strong half-time position would have lifted Ulster hopes of finally ending their barren run, Connacht found their stride with back-to-back tries from Ava Ryder.

Grainne O'Loughlin crashed over in the 58th minute to put Connacht out of reach, meaning Bronach Cassidy's late score was nothing more than consolation for an Ulster side whose winless sequence in this competition will extend into 2024.

Connacht: Meabh Deely, Ava Ryder, Orla Dixon, Shannon Touhey, Clara Barrett, Nicole Fowley (capt), Olivia Haverty, Shannon Heapes, Lily Brady, Dearbhla Canty, Sonia McDermott, Eva McCormack, Orla Fenton, Beibhinn Gleeson, Karly Tierney.

Replacements: Stacy Hanley, Grainne O'Loughlin, Niamh O'Grady, Faith Oviawe, Mollie Starr, Kayla Waldron, Cliodhna O'Sullivan, Laoise McGonagle.

Ulster: Ella Durkan, Maeve Liston, Kelly McCormill, Emma Jordan, Niamh Marley, Abby Moyles, Laura Cairns, Ava Fannin, Beth Cregan (capt), Ashling O'Connell, Keelin Brady, Taryn Schutzler, Sophie Barrett, Maebh Clenaghan, India Daley.

Replacements: Bronach Cassidy, Megan Brodie, Brittany Hogan, Stacey Sloan, Brenda Barr, Rachael McIlroy, Toni Macartney, Megan Edwards.