Close menu

England 22-30 Fiji: Pacific island nation beat England for first time

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments440

Breaking news
World Cup warm-up: England v Fiji
England (8) 22
Tries: May, Smith, Marchant Cons: Ford 2 Pen: Ford
Fiji (3) 30
Tries: Nayacalevu, Habosi, Kuruvoli Cons: Muntz 3 Pens: Muntz 3

England slumped to a fifth defeat in six matches as Fiji beat them for the first time as both sides ended their World Cup preparations at Twickenham.

The Pacific Islanders scored three second-half tries in changeable weather conditions as they overturned a half-time deficit.

England salvaged hope late on when Joe Marchant's try and George Ford's conversion brought them within a point.

But Selestino Ravutaumada set up Simione Kuruvoli sealed victory.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Malins, Lawrence, Tuilagi, May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Dan, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (c), Willis, Earl.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Marchant.

Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (c), Radradra, Habosi; Muntz, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Togiatama, Koroiduadua, Tawake, Mayanavanua, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Tela, Ravouvou.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).

Comments

Join the conversation

434 comments

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 17:10

    Borthwick OUT. End of

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 17:13

      ian replied:
      No Borthwick in lol

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 17:10

    Not to take away from a great achievement for Fiji but that was embarrassing from an England perspective.

    STOP KICKING IT AWAY!

    Argentina assured of topping the WC group.

    • Reply posted by Kieran , today at 17:16

      Kieran replied:
      Borthwick out

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 17:11

    A huge shout-out to Fiji – a very well deserved win – just wish I knew how to say ‘Congratulations and well done’ in Fijian! On current form, England’s recent results, & their sieve-like defense; I’m going to say the WC Pool D result will be: 1 – Argentina, 2 – Samoa, 3 – Japan, 4 – England, 5 – Chile…although p. 4 & 5 could easily be reversed.

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 17:11

    That was horrible from England. They looked clueless.

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 17:13

      wembley1977 replied:
      No that was par for the course.

  • Comment posted by joseph, today at 17:11

    Congratulations to Fiji - they deserved the win and played attractive rugby

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 17:12

      Joe replied:
      Tuisue the best player on the pitch by a mile and wrongly denied man of the match by a biased organisation

  • Comment posted by JC Bath, today at 17:10

    Steve Borthwick should hang his head. Appalling!

    • Reply posted by Kieran , today at 17:14

      Kieran replied:
      Borthwick out

  • Comment posted by RMWOODFORD, today at 17:10

    How long has Borthwick got? I'm asking a serious question.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 17:12

      Malpas99 replied:
      Half past five?

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 17:11

    So pleased for Fiji.
    The better team won.
    Great heart and play.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 17:15

      Arch Stanton replied:
      I wish I'd watched it now!

  • Comment posted by MrJimjam, today at 17:10

    Absolutely appalling warm up performances from England. We’re going to get battered at the World Cup. A complete clear out at the rfu needed.

  • Comment posted by StraightFlush, today at 17:10

    As a Welshman watched this with a only a hint of happiness… Bordeaux first game up will be massive, Wales underdogs for sure

    • Reply posted by Joba 1, today at 17:15

      Joba 1 replied:
      As an English fan, I think Wales will beat Fiji. I don’t think Fiji were great today, but England are woeful!

  • Comment posted by uncle buck, today at 17:12

    Well done Fiji, great to watch. Abysmal England, from top to bottom. RFU be embarrassed, you are inept.

  • Comment posted by Silverback , today at 17:12

    Well done Fiji - you thoroughly deserved it and as a rugby fan I am elated for the nation. As for England, route and branch change and time to remove the old guard. Send the U21s for the WC who won’t be any worse. Well done though Fiji 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by Sgt_Apone, today at 17:19

      Sgt_Apone replied:
      Provided they take the U21 coaching staff

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:12

    Someone call the RAC - a Chariot has crashed and the wheels have fallen off in TW2

    • Reply posted by redone, today at 17:13

      redone replied:
      It was played in France

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 17:12

    Oh how I laughed

    Until I realised that Fiji are in the same RWC pool as Wales...

  • Comment posted by Wilson family, today at 17:11

    Well played Fiji.
    Back to the drawing board for Borthwick.

    • Reply posted by Robbie, today at 17:14

      Robbie replied:
      It looks like he doesn't have a drawing board.....colouring book?

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 17:12

    And Borthwick is a better Coach than Eddie Jones 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by keanureeves19, today at 17:15

      keanureeves19 replied:
      I've been saying for months 😂😂. Why sack Eddie for this clown 🤡 especially before a World Cup. With Eddie we could have pulled something from nowhere and I can guarantee we wouldn't have lost to Wales, Scotland or Fiji.

  • Comment posted by Fandango, today at 17:11

    Well deserved - England were terrible.
    Worried for Wales going forward.

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 17:11

    Congratulations to Fiji well deserved win. England nowhere near good enough.

  • Comment posted by atty, today at 17:14

    I love how the commentator stated the ground was empty because of rail strikes……..we all know the real reason it was empty. Every player should donate their match fees to charity for the next 2 years because they aren’t fit to even pull up in the car park never mind enter the stadium. I’m disgusted

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 17:15

      wallydog replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Neck99, today at 17:10

    At least you can’t blame Farrell for this one!!!

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 17:13

      mike replied:
      Unfortunately Borthwick will blame unavailability and play Farrell and BV as soon as he is able

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport