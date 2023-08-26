Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

World Cup warm-up: England v Fiji England (8) 22 Tries: May, Smith, Marchant Cons: Ford 2 Pen: Ford Fiji (3) 30 Tries: Nayacalevu, Habosi, Kuruvoli Cons: Muntz 3 Pens: Muntz 3

England slumped to a fifth defeat in six matches as Fiji beat them for the first time as both sides ended their World Cup preparations at Twickenham.

The Pacific Islanders scored three second-half tries in changeable weather conditions as they overturned a half-time deficit.

England salvaged hope late on when Joe Marchant's try and George Ford's conversion brought them within a point.

But Selestino Ravutaumada set up Simione Kuruvoli sealed victory.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Malins, Lawrence, Tuilagi, May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Dan, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (c), Willis, Earl.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Marchant.

Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (c), Radradra, Habosi; Muntz, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Togiatama, Koroiduadua, Tawake, Mayanavanua, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Tela, Ravouvou.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).