England 22-30 Fiji: Pacific island nation beat England for first time
|World Cup warm-up: England v Fiji
|England (8) 22
|Tries: May, Smith, Marchant Cons: Ford 2 Pen: Ford
|Fiji (3) 30
|Tries: Nayacalevu, Habosi, Kuruvoli Cons: Muntz 3 Pens: Muntz 3
England slumped to a fifth defeat in six matches as Fiji beat them for the first time as both sides ended their World Cup preparations at Twickenham.
The Pacific Islanders scored three second-half tries in changeable weather conditions as they overturned a half-time deficit.
England salvaged hope late on when Joe Marchant's try and George Ford's conversion brought them within a point.
But Selestino Ravutaumada set up Simione Kuruvoli sealed victory.
More to follow.
Line-ups
England: Steward; Malins, Lawrence, Tuilagi, May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Dan, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (c), Willis, Earl.
Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Marchant.
Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (c), Radradra, Habosi; Muntz, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.
Replacements: Togiatama, Koroiduadua, Tawake, Mayanavanua, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Tela, Ravouvou.
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).
STOP KICKING IT AWAY!
Argentina assured of topping the WC group.
The better team won.
Great heart and play.
Until I realised that Fiji are in the same RWC pool as Wales...
Back to the drawing board for Borthwick.
Worried for Wales going forward.