Dan Biggar is one of only nine men to achieve the 100-cap milestone for Wales

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has announced he will retire from international duty after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old is expected to continue to play for his French club Toulon, whom he joined in November 2022.

Biggar has played 109 Tests for Wales since making his debut as a 19-year-old against Canada in 2008, and is preparing for a third World Cup.

He has also been on two British and Irish Lions tours, making three Test appearances in South Africa in 2021.

Biggar announced his decision on international retirement ahead of his newspaper column.

He has won three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam with Wales.

He was made captain by Wayne Pivac for the 2022 championship and the summer Test series in South Africa, where the Wales men's team enjoyed their first victory against the Springboks on South African soil.

Wales begin their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones, flanker Justin Tipuric and scrum-half Rhys Webb retired from international rugby before the World Cup.

Full-back Liam Williams and fly-half Gareth Anscombe will miss the 2024 Six Nations because the tournament clashes with the Japan domestic season.