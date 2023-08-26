Close menu

Rhys Webb: Biarritz scrum-half Webb records positive drugs test

Rhys Webb
Rhys Webb has previously played in France for Toulon between 2018 and 2020

Biarritz say former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has been provisionally suspended by French authorities following a positive drugs test for growth hormone.

Webb was tested by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) during a training session with Biarritz in July.

An investigation has been launched with a potential ban if found guilty.

Webb retired from international rugby before the 2023 World Cup and joined the second tier French side.

It is understood there was a slight anomaly in Webb's hormone levels and the player himself is protesting his innocence and has sought legal advice.

He scored a try on his Biarritz debut against Colomiers but was not involved this weekend.

"Rhys came to me on Monday and he showed me the letter from the French Anti-Doping Agency," said Biarritz president Jean-Baptiste Aldigé.

"The letter said Rhys was positive for some products. He has to attend a meeting on Monday with them. It's not a court hearing. At this stage, he is not guilty.

"The meeting is just to explain the results. As club president, I am waiting for the result. The result was last Monday. The test was on July 14.

"Rhys was the one to receive the test results. As a club, we are not involved. After the meeting on Monday, the decision will be made whether to go to court or not.

"As soon as you get a strange result, you are provisionally suspended as a player."

