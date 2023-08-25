Close menu

New Zealand 7-35 South Africa: Springboks record biggest win over All Blacks as Scott Barrett sent off

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Barrett
Scott Barrett could now miss the opening game of the World Cup against France
World Cup warm-up - New Zealand v South Africa
New Zealand (0) 7
Tries: Roigard Cons: Mo'unga
South Africa (14) 35
Try: Kolisi, Arendse, Marx, Mbonambi, Smith Cons: Libbok 5

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett was sent off as South Africa registered their biggest win over the All Blacks.

Barrett received two yellow cards, with the second for a reckless clearout to the head of hooker Malcolm Marx being referred to the TMO 'bunker'.

South Africa went ahead through Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse scores, before second-half tries from Marx, Bongi Mbonambi and Kwagga Smith.

Their previous biggest win over the All Blacks was by 17 points in 1928.

At a packed-out Twickenham, Barrett received his first yellow card after multiple team infringements as the All Blacks struggled to contain the relentless power game of the Springboks.

He returned from the sin-bin but just before half-time shoulder charged into Marx, who was close to the ground at a breakdown, leaving referee Matthew Carley no decision but to send him off.

New Zealand have already lost experienced lock Brodie Retallick for the opening game of the World Cup against France on 8 September with an injury, as Barrett becomes the first All Black to be sent off twice.

Tyrel Lomax's World Cup could also now be at risk after the prop left the field early with a nasty knee injury.

South Africa made it back-to-back wins after their 52-16 demolition of Wales in Cardiff last weekend, as Jacques Nienaber's side appear to be hitting their best form before their World Cup opener against Scotland on 10 September.

The win also ends New Zealand's 11-match unbeaten run as South Africa's power game - so successful during the 2019 World Cup - proved too much for their 14-man opponents.

Springboks peaking at right time

Twickenham was an unusual ground to host the two southern hemisphere sides, with their last meeting at the venue coming in a 2015 World Cup semi-final, which the All Blacks won 20-18 thanks to a late Beauden Barrett try.

Since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019, the Boks have shown glimpses of the relentless power and kicking game which dominated England in the final.

During the opening period that game returned, with the All Blacks unable to find any foothold in the contest, losing both Scott Barrett and captain Sam Cane to early sin-bins.

The pressure eventually told as Kolisi smashed his way over the line aided by the huge frame of lock Eben Etzebeth - in only the captain's second game back since knee surgery following ligament damage in April.

Wing Arendse then doubled the lead, intercepting Jordie Barrett's pass to run in untouched.

Sharp play at the front of the line-out saw Marx go over for the Boks' third before the famous 'Bomb Squad' of front-row replacements was released early in the second period.

They entered the game alongside three other replacements in the forwards, and the almost all-new pack dismantled the All Blacks with further scores resulting from line-outs for Mbonambi and Smith.

It wasn't all about the forwards as 20-year-old Canan Moodie - in his first start at centre - provided brilliant touches throughout the game, one being a disallowed solo try.

The only positive for New Zealand was replacement scrum-half Cam Roigard grabbing a well-taken score - his first for his country - in the final ten minutes.

If Ireland fail to beat Samoa on Saturday, South Africa will head to France as the number one ranked side in the world.

Comments

Join the conversation

351 comments

  • Comment posted by eddie-g, today at 21:56

    new zealand played like the home team at twickers

    • Reply posted by Bigbaddog, today at 22:09

      Bigbaddog replied:
      I know what you are saying but they were actually far better than England currently

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 21:51

    No longer can the ABs count on the highly sympathetic refereeing they have become accustomed to these last few decades, that age is over and they are officiated fairly now. Scott Barrett, what was he thinking, hurtling himself at a prone Bok unable to defend himself? This obscene "clearing out" has to be looked at, it's exceptionally dangerous and shouldn't be a part of a rugby match.

    • Reply posted by Eugene Dreyer, today at 21:53

      Eugene Dreyer replied:
      yes - didn’t get away with it today

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 21:58

    A very well, and sensibly officiated game. No drama, no favours given, just good technical, no-nonsense refereeing. More of this please.

    • Reply posted by wainui, today at 22:06

      wainui replied:
      If your idea of a good game is watching officials make decisions then this ref is clearly your guy, he was terrible! Fussy, indecisive and needlessly technical, a real rookie effort.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 21:55

    Good luck to Scotland and OTS and Ireland playing against that. SA have peaked again just in time for the World Cup. Frightening.

    • Reply posted by Ken, today at 22:38

      Ken replied:
      Toughest pool ever.
      Shows that draw for pool stages should be made closer to the RWC. Declare COI being a Scot!!!

  • Comment posted by Smike, today at 21:52

    Springboks impressive. Good to see a decent rugby team at Twickenham again … maybe they could play here more often!

    • Reply posted by Prosper, today at 22:03

      Prosper replied:
      Remember France 10-53 in twickenham

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 21:59

    Cracker of a Test match by two of the giants of rugby. NZ gave it to Sa on a plate with ill discipline early doors and two yellows in a minute and then a red card. Against SA anything less than 15 men on the pitch is suicide and that was the outcome.I am blessed to have witnessed a brilliant game of power, pace and relentless execution. They will take some beating at the RWC. NZ truly humbled.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 22:45

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      It was an awful game... one sided and all over within 35 minutes

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 21:55

    I was at the game with my son and I must say I was staggered at the power and pace of SA from minute one. They absolutely dominated the All Blacks and discipline done it easy doors for the NZ with two yellow cards in the space of a minute. You cant deal with SA with 13 men and they just piled on the pressure and it was a massive victory by a record margin. God help my team Ireland !!

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 21:56

    The "mighty" All Blacks utterly destroyed by the World Champs. On that performance Les Blues will smash them in Game 1.

    Barrett shouldn't even be allowed on the pitch on RWC now after that display. Easy 6 game ban

    • Reply posted by Loki, today at 22:04

      Loki replied:
      Might need to go to same tackle course as a couple of other players we know

  • Comment posted by clerrie boy, today at 21:51

    Clearly a cunning plan from NZ to make France complacent before their game and help Scotland as SA will be overconfident , masterful !

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, today at 21:57

    Wow! That was a decent test match. Boks were pretty awesome, even after wasting a bunch of chances in the first half. I fear for Scotland at the WC.

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 21:55

    Now that is a statement! It makes the South Africa vs Ireland game fascinating!

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 21:57

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      Less "fascinating" and more of a bloodbath for Ireland

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 22:00

    That’s how you play rugby folks.

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 22:03

      AndrewG replied:
      I’ll take your word for it!

  • Comment posted by wainui, today at 21:58

    Well played SA it was totally your evening to enjoy, a truly world champ performance. The AB's denied of rhythm as they were tonight just seem to grind to a halt, they looked jittery and inept at times and their decision making was poor. Surely they can't play that badly twice in a row (at least I hope not)

    • Reply posted by Eugene Dreyer, today at 22:02

      Eugene Dreyer replied:
      they won’t i don’t think

  • Comment posted by T J, today at 21:59

    So NZ as good as Wales C then?

    • Reply posted by Kiwi Bob, today at 22:07

      Kiwi Bob replied:
      Wasn’t that 50? No one…..no one at all is thinking about Wales at all

  • Comment posted by PM-6, today at 22:06

    Wow, didn’t see that coming. Nice to see rugby being played at Twickenham again, been a while. Well done the Boks.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 22:22

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Not that it’s relevant to this game or thread, but is true rugby lovers - even English ones - reckon France played some pretty good rugby at HQ this past 6N. If you’re trying to have a pop at England, that’s one epic fail for you.

  • Comment posted by CleverHound, today at 21:53

    Springboks were fabulous. An absolute caning.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 22:08

    Best Scotland team in years and we are in a group with the number one and number two teams in the world, despite being in the top 5.
    Why can’t we catch a break?
    Boks looking seriously good at the moment, hope we keep it under 50.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 22:11

      Rememberthename replied:
      Not being very good in 19/20 has cost you sadly. Ridiculous drawing these groups so early.

  • Comment posted by Darkblue, today at 21:50

    What a brilliant performance by the Boks. Team looked monstrous. So excited for the World Cup. Amazing competition.

    From a panicking Scot.

    • Reply posted by Eugene Dreyer, today at 21:54

      Eugene Dreyer replied:
      I’m equally nervous in opposition ;)

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 21:49

    Dominant.

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 21:53

    South Africa look like the team to beat but I fancy that it will depend on certain match ups. I would fancy Ireland or France against them. I would fancy New Zealand vs France and Ireland. The quarter finals on that side of the draw are going. To be epic!

