Springboks record biggest win over All Blacks

World Cup warm-up - New Zealand v South Africa New Zealand (0) 7 Tries: Roigard Cons: Mo'unga South Africa (14) 35 Try: Kolisi, Arendse, Marx, Mbonambi, Smith Cons: Libbok 5

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett was sent off as South Africa registered their biggest win over the All Blacks.

Barrett received two yellow cards, with the second for a reckless clearout to the head of hooker Malcolm Marx being referred to the TMO 'bunker'.

South Africa went ahead through Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse scores, before second-half tries from Marx, Bongi Mbonambi and Kwagga Smith.

Their previous biggest win over the All Blacks was by 17 points in 1928.