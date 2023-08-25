Springboks record biggest win over All Blacks
|World Cup warm-up - New Zealand v South Africa
|New Zealand (0) 7
|Tries: Roigard Cons: Mo'unga
|South Africa (14) 35
|Try: Kolisi, Arendse, Marx, Mbonambi, Smith Cons: Libbok 5
New Zealand lock Scott Barrett was sent off as South Africa registered their biggest win over the All Blacks.
Barrett received two yellow cards, with the second for a reckless clearout to the head of hooker Malcolm Marx being referred to the TMO 'bunker'.
South Africa went ahead through Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse scores, before second-half tries from Marx, Bongi Mbonambi and Kwagga Smith.
Their previous biggest win over the All Blacks was by 17 points in 1928.
