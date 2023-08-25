Close menu

Springboks record biggest win over All Blacks

Rugby Union

Breaking news
World Cup warm-up - New Zealand v South Africa
New Zealand (0) 7
Tries: Roigard Cons: Mo'unga
South Africa (14) 35
Try: Kolisi, Arendse, Marx, Mbonambi, Smith Cons: Libbok 5

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett was sent off as South Africa registered their biggest win over the All Blacks.

Barrett received two yellow cards, with the second for a reckless clearout to the head of hooker Malcolm Marx being referred to the TMO 'bunker'.

South Africa went ahead through Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse scores, before second-half tries from Marx, Bongi Mbonambi and Kwagga Smith.

Their previous biggest win over the All Blacks was by 17 points in 1928.

  • Comment posted by eddie-g, today at 21:56

    new zealand played like the home team at twickers

    • Reply posted by Bigbaddog, today at 22:09

      Bigbaddog replied:
      I know what you are saying but they were actually far better than England currently

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 21:51

    No longer can the ABs count on the highly sympathetic refereeing they have become accustomed to these last few decades, that age is over and they are officiated fairly now. Scott Barrett, what was he thinking, hurtling himself at a prone Bok unable to defend himself? This obscene "clearing out" has to be looked at, it's exceptionally dangerous and shouldn't be a part of a rugby match.

    • Reply posted by Eugene Dreyer, today at 21:53

      Eugene Dreyer replied:
      yes - didn’t get away with it today

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 21:58

    A very well, and sensibly officiated game. No drama, no favours given, just good technical, no-nonsense refereeing. More of this please.

    • Reply posted by wainui, today at 22:06

      wainui replied:
      If your idea of a good game is watching officials make decisions then this ref is clearly your guy, he was terrible! Fussy, indecisive and needlessly technical, a real rookie effort.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 21:55

    Good luck to Scotland and OTS and Ireland playing against that. SA have peaked again just in time for the World Cup. Frightening.

  • Comment posted by Smike, today at 21:52

    Springboks impressive. Good to see a decent rugby team at Twickenham again … maybe they could play here more often!

    • Reply posted by Prosper, today at 22:03

      Prosper replied:
      Remember France 10-53 in twickenham

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 21:56

    The "mighty" All Blacks utterly destroyed by the World Champs. On that performance Les Blues will smash them in Game 1.

    Barrett shouldn't even be allowed on the pitch on RWC now after that display. Easy 6 game ban

    • Reply posted by Loki, today at 22:04

      Loki replied:
      Might need to go to same tackle course as a couple of other players we know

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 21:55

    I was at the game with my son and I must say I was staggered at the power and pace of SA from minute one. They absolutely dominated the All Blacks and discipline done it easy doors for the NZ with two yellow cards in the space of a minute. You cant deal with SA with 13 men and they just piled on the pressure and it was a massive victory by a record margin. God help my team Ireland !!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 21:59

    Cracker of a Test match by two of the giants of rugby. NZ gave it to Sa on a plate with ill discipline early doors and two yellows in a minute and then a red card. Against SA anything less than 15 men on the pitch is suicide and that was the outcome.I am blessed to have witnessed a brilliant game of power, pace and relentless execution. They will take some beating at the RWC. NZ truly humbled.

  • Comment posted by wainui, today at 21:58

    Well played SA it was totally your evening to enjoy, a truly world champ performance. The AB's denied of rhythm as they were tonight just seem to grind to a halt, they looked jittery and inept at times and their decision making was poor. Surely they can't play that badly twice in a row (at least I hope not)

    • Reply posted by Eugene Dreyer, today at 22:02

      Eugene Dreyer replied:
      they won’t i don’t think

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 21:56

    Puts England’s preparations into better context.

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 22:00

      CleverHound replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 21:55

    Now that is a statement! It makes the South Africa vs Ireland game fascinating!

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 21:57

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      Less "fascinating" and more of a bloodbath for Ireland

  • Comment posted by clerrie boy, today at 21:51

    Clearly a cunning plan from NZ to make France complacent before their game and help Scotland as SA will be overconfident , masterful !

  • Comment posted by CleverHound, today at 21:53

    Springboks were fabulous. An absolute caning.

  • Comment posted by T J, today at 21:59

    So NZ as good as Wales C then?

    • Reply posted by Kiwi Bob, today at 22:07

      Kiwi Bob replied:
      Wasn’t that 50? No one…..no one at all is thinking about Wales at all

  • Comment posted by Medox Meade, today at 21:51

    Give SA the trophy right now. Even though they had the player advantage for a good while, they looked awesome. Terrific strength in depth. I can see Jean Kleyn coming back to haunt Ireland - wrong decision by Farrell to exclude him.

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 21:53

    South Africa look like the team to beat but I fancy that it will depend on certain match ups. I would fancy Ireland or France against them. I would fancy New Zealand vs France and Ireland. The quarter finals on that side of the draw are going. To be epic!

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, today at 21:57

    Wow! That was a decent test match. Boks were pretty awesome, even after wasting a bunch of chances in the first half. I fear for Scotland at the WC.

  • Comment posted by Fer de Lance, today at 21:56

    That was some larruping.

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 21:49

    Dominant.

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 22:00

    That’s how you play rugby folks.

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 22:03

      AndrewG replied:
      I’ll take your word for it!

