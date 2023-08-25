Close menu

England v Fiji: Steve Borthwick's side will want to shed negativity at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Ford playing for England
George Ford will be tasked with igniting England's attack from fly-half in Owen Farrell's absence
Summer Series: England v Fiji
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 15:15 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England will want to cut loose in their final World Cup warm-up match against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday amid a backdrop of scrutiny.

Steve Borthwick's side have suffered tournament-ending injuries, disciplinary issues and a lack of cutting edge in attack.

Captain Owen Farrell and number eight Billy Vunipola are banned for high tackles, which will prevent them from playing in England's World Cup opener against Argentina on 9 September.

Farrell will also miss England's second pool game with Japan, but Vunipola will be available to face the Brave Blossoms if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.

Both will miss Saturday's warm-up against Fiji as part of their punishment, leaving George Ford to steer the England ship from fly-half with Ben Earl covering number eight.

Anthony Watson has joined Jack van Poortvliet as a casualty of Borthwick's original 33-man squad with a calf injury, which further hampers a back line that have not scored a try in their three summer internationals so far.

Saturday's defeat by Ireland was England's fourth in their past five games, but defence coach Kevin Sinfield says the squad remains united despite the setbacks.

"We were a tight group already, but how you handle those setbacks and those obstacles are really important to how the team moves forward and how the team functions," he said.

"After each one of those blows - if you call them that - we've got back up and gone again. We'll continue to do that. These obstacles will continue to bring us closer together.

"In another group, in one that wasn't as experienced or as hungry to do well, it might have been really, really challenging for us.

"When things start to pull apart there are fractures - groups start to break off and spend time together, sitting together and having separate meetings. There is none of that.

"They are very much together. Mealtime shows you a lot of that - where people sit, the time they spend together. And on the field, how hard they work.

"Performances haven't been where they have needed to be, but we are having constructive conversations too.

"The players are working together and nobody is blaming anybody - they are the signs that let you know we have a good group."

Borthwick has promised "points on the scoreboard" against Fiji and England will want to entertain what could be a half-full Twickenham, according to the Daily Mailexternal-link.

The contrast of an expected sellout for New Zealand's warm-up against world champions South Africa on Friday at the home of English rugby could be just the motivation Borthwick's men need to kickstart their campaign.

'Our game has definitely evolved'

Fiji's trip to Twickenham is also their last game before facing Wales in their World Cup opener on 10 September.

The Islanders are favoured as being one of the giant-killers in a pool which also includes an under-performing Australia and European sides Georgia and Portugal.

But lock Isoa Nasilasila says Fiji are trying to remain grounded.

"There's a lot of hype around us but we're trying to control that individually and as a team," Nasilasila said.

"We want to stay humble and do our job on and off the field. Hopefully it will then all come together on the day.

"Our game has definitely evolved. We're trying to get the technicalities of rugby in there.

"We want to create something rather than just going straight to the backs, offload, offload. We want to build something first and play from there."

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 16:58

    Why didn't they cut loose vs a 2nd string 10th in the world side? Had two opportunities at that.

    The sad thing is that most of these players are capable of playing exciting rugby, just not with Borthwick coaching.

    The Gallagher premiership final was exciting, Borthwick's England is not.

  • Comment posted by Wiggle yer Wooly, today at 16:57

    As a Scotland fan with little to celebrate for years I’m hoping that England will get beaten by Fiji and then flop at the RWC, hopefully at the pool stage. It’s probably the nearest I’ll get to success.

  • Comment posted by BindlesGasgoigne_Lord_Templar_of_Upton_Snodsbury, today at 16:57

    Against this great Fiji side, I can see England "attempting" to cut-loose, then conceding 2 quick tries, and having to resort to - - - resort to - - - any guesses? Yep, BOX KICKING for the rest of the day. So predictable. So England.

  • Comment posted by The Bigtime, today at 16:57

    If by cut loose they mean abandon Wiggleworth's kick everything plan then this is absolutely the right thing to do.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 16:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JW68, today at 16:57

    Ironically, the 1 side where you probably shouldn't "cut loose".

  • Comment posted by Arthur Grun, today at 16:56

    England are so stuck in outdated rugby league is the new rugby union culture that, even though they can't start with 13, they do their level best to finish with that number. It's about time the RFU and England realised that the game has moved on from the negative impact league had on professional union. Nothing short of a root and branch rebuild of both will bring the game up to speed in England.

  • Comment posted by alonewolf1974, today at 16:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BindlesGasgoigne_Lord_Templar_of_Upton_Snodsbury, today at 16:55

    Cut loose? LOL. How many times have we heard that one? Are they also going to front up, man-up, spread the ball wide, employ total rugby, mix the backs and the forwards, continue developing, take positives from a loss? Jeeze.

  • Comment posted by Hermit, today at 16:54

    Cut loose against this Fiji team at your peril. They weren't exactly played off the park last week against France!

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 16:54

    Somewhere on an Island in the pacific a Fijian chief just raised an eyebrow a quarter of an inch in surprise...........

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 16:53

    Let’s push aside all this negativity, please.

    We are not in a good place but hopeful Borthwick has seen that Jones Ball v 2.0 is past its sell-by date. He has all the data and - hopefully - recognises that kick/defend tactics with a slow XV doesn’t win matches any more.

    This matchday squad is more like it. Mercer and Murley must be upset that this new awakening came after their cull, though.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 16:57

      Phil replied:
      It’s not negativity it’s realism.

  • Comment posted by Forzapompey, today at 16:49

    Shed negativity?I think it’s a little late for that.

  • Comment posted by Jaykay, today at 16:49

    I recall reading an article on this site, not too long ago, where there was much caution about England trying to cut loose against Fiji which would play into their hands. Now here we are asking for, and being promised, just that. We really are becoming the laughing stock of the entire rugby world.
    Let’s just stick to basics like keeping 15 players on the field that would already be an improvement.

  • Comment posted by Lynch66, today at 16:48

    The outcome of this game will probably mean more to Wales than to England

  • Comment posted by 2Tone, today at 16:48

    I have proudly followed England rugby all my life but I have never had such low expectations of our national team entering a Rugby World Cup.

    They really seem badly led and clueless - but where there's life there's hope, hope we don't get too badly mauled.

  • Comment posted by Inmate P01135809, today at 16:48

    Cut Loose but Lose - Possible headline in Sundays papers.

    Just hope it will be an entertaining game for the neutral

  • Comment posted by corpachbay, today at 16:47

    I'm not holding my breath.

  • Comment posted by Wonkpuffin, today at 16:46

    The Islanders will show England how to tackle, and make line breaks of which we can do neither!

  • Comment posted by SiClark, today at 16:46

    If Fiji win, at least we know Wales are equally screwed in the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Inmate P01135809, today at 16:53

      Inmate P01135809 replied:
      If you know anything about Rugby, or sport in general, you would know it does not work like that - same can be said if you hammer Fiji it doesn't mean Wales will (or win even)

