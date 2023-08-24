Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes will captain England on his 100th cap in Saturday's match with Fiji at Twickenham, while hooker Theo Dan makes his first start.

Lawes lines up in the back row alongside Jack Willis and Ben Earl, who starts at number eight in the absence of the banned Billy Vunipola.

With Owen Farrell also suspended, George Ford is at fly-half.

Jonny May starts on the wing despite not being in the World Cup squad and Alex Mitchell is named at scrum-half.

Northampton's Mitchell will make his first appearance of the summer after being called up to the squad following the withdrawal of Jack van Poortvliet, who will miss the World Cup after injuring an ankle.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "We couldn't be prouder of Courtney on achieving his incredible milestone after 14 years of excellent performances for his country.

"It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player.

"Not only is Courtney an exceptional talent and an excellent professional, he is also a brilliant role model for young players every time he steps onto the field."

England team to face Fiji: Steward; Malins, Lawrence, Tuilagi, May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Dan, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (c), Willis, Earl.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Marchant

