Scotland: Kyle Steyn replaces Darcy Graham for final World Cup warm-up
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
|World Cup warm-up: Scotland v Georgia
|Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST
|Coverage: Follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app
Kyle Steyn has replaced Darcy Graham in the starting line-up for Scotland's final Rugby World Cup warm-up against Georgia on Saturday.
Winger Graham was scheduled to return after missing the defeat in France two weeks ago, but misses out because of a mild quad strain.
Glasgow Warriors' Steyn has 12 caps for his country and scored two tries in that 30-27 reverse in St Etienne.
Scotland open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 10 September.
Scotland: Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.
Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ben Healy, Chris Harris.
